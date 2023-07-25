RF Investment Partners Adds to its Expanding Software Portfolio with Investment in Legal Tech Company Nextpoint

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RF Investment Partners (“RF”), a provider of structured growth capital, is pleased to announce a growth capital investment in Nextpoint, a founder-led cloud-based platform offering full-service legal tech solutions and litigation services for discovery and case preparation.





Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Nextpoint’s mission is to simplify and bring efficiency to the litigation process by providing powerful, easy-to-use, affordable technology solutions for law firms and legal departments of all sizes. The company offers a flexible pricing model and a wide range of high-performance software suites — such as Data Mining, Discovery, and Litigation — to clients nationwide.

“ RF’s software focus and deep understanding of our priorities and challenges was a compelling advantage as we thought about a partner for the future of Nextpoint. In addition, our highly aligned culture and values, as well as RF’s innovative CEO summit affirmed the strength of this partnership,” said Nextpoint CEO Rakesh Madhava. “ I am confident that RF’s resources and network, especially in our shared city of Chicago, will be instrumental in supporting Nextpoint’s successful future.”

Nextpoint is RF’s 12th investment in the software sector — underpinning RF’s continued expertise and expansion into the industry, specifically the legal technology services subsector. With RF’s support, Nextpoint will look to accelerate growth through movement into new markets, operational advancements, and continued product development. Additionally, the team at RF will continue to identify well-aligned add-ons to further Nextpoint’s growth through strategic M&A.

“ The success and scale that Nextpoint has achieved as a fully bootstrapped company in a highly competitive sector and niche end-market is truly a testament to Rakesh and his world-class team,” said RF Co-Founder and Managing Partner Peter Fidler. “ We are fully committed to providing Nextpoint the resources needed to evolve and better serve law firms and organizations nationwide.”

“ Partnering with Nextpoint is an exciting entry into the competitive legal tech vertical — a highly active space RF plans to continue to pursue, both in future add-on acquisitions for the company and other fitting opportunities,” added RF Director Jacob Gordon. “ The team at RF is looking forward to a successful future with Nextpoint and more exciting steps to come as we remain focused on investing in the software sector.”

ABOUT RF INVESTMENT PARTNERS

RF Investment Partners provides capital ranging in size from $10 million to $40 million to support leading domestic, lower-middle-market companies. RF partners with family-owned and private businesses in a variety of situations, including acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. RF’s investment professionals have significant experience investing across the capital structure and have the flexibility to structure deals to meet the distinct needs of each company and situation. RF invests in unitranche, second lien, and subordinated debt, alongside preferred and common equity.

ABOUT NEXTPOINT

Nextpoint delivers transformative software & services for all law-kind. Our award-winning team is 100% focused on making it simple, fluid, and human for law firms of all sizes to win the day, with streamlined eDiscovery workflows, simplified case management, and best-in-class security at every point. Founded in Chicago in 2001, Nextpoint continues to push the industry forward with unlimited data, world-class innovation, and expert services. Learn more about Nextpoint and its suite of trusted services at nextpoint.com.

