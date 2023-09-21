Rezonate Named as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Identity-First Security

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rezonate, the creator of the real-time Identity-Centric Security Platform, today announced that it has been named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security — A top priority domain for Chief Security Officers.





In a world where ~80% of breaches are rooted by compromised identities or stolen credentials, Rezonate is leading a transformational change in identity and access security by automating the process of risk reduction with operational visibility and real-time detection and response across the complete identity journey. This empowers security, DevOps, and IAM teams to minimize compromised identity risk faster and stop cyber threats in real time.

As Gartner stated in their 2023 Cool Vendor Report: “Gartner defines ‘identity-first security’ as an approach to security design that makes identity-based controls the foundational element of an organization’s protection, detection and response architecture. It marks a fundamental shift from the perimeter-based controls that have become obsolete because of the decentralization of assets, users and devices. The focus of identity-first security is on the three C’s — Consistent, Contextual and Continuous — which marks a fundamental shift from perimeter-based, static controls toward dynamic ones.”

With compromised human and machine identities remaining the leading cause of security breaches, and the cost of a security breach rising by 15% to $4.45 million, a strategic shift in response to the realities of the modern security landscape is required — one to reduce the risk of breaches and radically increase security posture and resiliency.

Rezonate’s unique approach places identity at the heart of security, optimizing security controls to reduce the attack surface and to detect and stop in real-time any attempt to compromise identity and access to critical SaaS applications and multi-cloud infrastructure. This provides the complete context covering all aspects of the IAM infrastructure — IdP, IaaS, and SaaS applications — which is integrated into the Rezonate Identity Storyline, eliminating manual efforts and further empowering security teams to proactively remove exposure risk, easily correct access, and issue a fast response as risks arise.

“Rezonate is humbled and proud to have this recognition from Gartner, not only as a Company but also as a group of visionaries that believe that in order to win against threats in the age of cloud and SaaS, the paradigm of managing identities and access should be changed, bringing the upper hand to the defenders. Leading with a new approach that changes the traditional way we operate identity and access security is a challenge! We are thrilled to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security, affirming the value that our identity-centric approach brings to the market,” commented Roy Akerman, CEO of Rezonate. “Before Rezonate, it was extremely difficult, time-consuming, and required manual effort to see, understand, detect and stop identity risks and active threats, leaving security teams challenged when dealing with attempts to compromise their organizations and with rapid operational changes. Together with our growing customer base and our platform’s day-to-day usability, this recognition is a tremendous validation of the mission we set for ourselves when we started Rezonate.”

