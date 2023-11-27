Revvity Launches EONIS Q System Enabling Faster, Simplified Newborn Screening for SMA and SCID

Innovative, easy-to-use molecular diagnostics workflow reduces complexity and costs for labs looking to expand newborn screening capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Revvity, Inc., announced the launch of its EONIS™ Q system, a CE-IVD declared platform enabling laboratories in countries that accept the CE marking to adopt molecular testing for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) in newborns.





Innovative, Easy-to-Use qPCR Workflow



For both inherited conditions, immediate detection is critical to advancing a positive outcome. For SMA, disease modifying therapies exist to stop progression of disease, and for SCID, immunoglobulin treatments combined with stem cell therapies can potentially cure a child, if intervention comes in time. However, to date, molecular testing for these and other congenital disorders is relatively low, due in part to cost restrictions and the technical expertise required to perform and interpret these tests.

The EONIS Q system simplifies and streamlines molecular testing for SMA and SCID with an innovative workflow, inclusive of the EONIS™ Q96 instrument, the EONIS™ SCID-SMA kit and dedicated EONIS™ EASI™ software.

“Helping children get a healthier start to life is at the heart of our work and making molecular testing for inherited conditions like SMA and SCID more accessible can help further that aim,” said Petra Furu, general manager of reproductive health at Revvity. “Without compromising quality, speed or test result accuracy, the EONIS Q system is designed to break down some of the common barriers that prevent newborn screening labs from adopting these tests.”

Fast, Accurate Results and Less Waste



Turnaround time for the EONIS Q workflow from sample-in to result is approximately three hours, and compared to conventional wet qPCR solutions, the system exceeds industry standards in software capability. There are no wash steps required and fewer pipetting and centrifuging steps involved, further reducing hands-on time. Compared to other methods, the EONIS Q system uses fewer consumables and one-time use plasticware, further optimizing resource and cost efficiencies for labs looking to adopt the system.

The compact size and smaller physical footprint of the EONIS Q workflow is ideal for all lab sizes, while offering additional benefits for low- and medium-throughput labs, including those without a PCR clean room.

Advancing Newborn Screening Priorities Globally



The European Alliance for Newborn Screening in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (“SMA”), an advocacy group established by SMA Europe, mandates that by 2025, all newborns in Europe should be screened for SMA. The CE-IVD declaration of the EONIS Q system and other solutions like it advance progress toward achieving this goal.

With more than three decades of experience and innovation in newborn screening, Revvity delivers solutions to screen approximately 40 million newborns around the world for life-threatening diseases annually.

To learn more about Revvity’s range of solutions for newborn screening, visit this webpage.

About Revvity



At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2022 revenue of more than $3 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

