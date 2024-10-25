Revvity Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on February 7, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2025.





About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2023 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

