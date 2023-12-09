Revolutionizing Water Stewardship – The City of Dire Dawa and Nedamco Africa Unveil Cutting-Edge Water Management Platform Initiative at COP28 | December 9th 2023 | COP28UAE Press Center

In a joint press statement today, the city of Dire Dawa, Ethiopia and Nedamco Africa announced the launch of Nedamco Africa’s comprehensive digital water management platform, “CCW” for the Dire Dawa administration. This success-based public-private partnership is a testament to Dire Dawa’s dedication to pioneering environmental innovation and showcases the city’s proactive role in embracing advanced technologies. The initiative is set to become a global benchmark, with its integration of digital twin technology, AI/ML, and satellite imagery, combined with blockchain-enabled water accounting, to enhance water management in an era of climate change and global water challenges. The agreement heralds a new era where sustainable practices, innovate public-private financing and technological advancement converge, heralding a future of environmental sustainability and resilience.









DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, at COP28 in the UAE, the city of Dire Dawa (Ethiopia) Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DDWSSA) and Nedamco Africa together with its partners Microsoft, Deltares, Hulo.ai and Isle Utilities announced the launch of the “Nedamco Catchment-City-Waste Water Management” (CCW) project for the city of Dire Dawa. The CCW solution by Nedamco Africa and its partners Microsoft, Deltares and Hulo.ai is an integrated technology platform that directly addresses the critical challenges of water losses and inefficient management, prevalent in rapidly urbanizing regions like Dire Dawa. It embodies a holistic approach to water management by harnessing digital twin technology, AI/ML, and satellite imagery to deliver comprehensive monitoring of water infrastructures, detect leakages, and make climate impact predictions with the goal to provide more access to water, more water availability as well as improved water quality. With the deployment of the CCW platform Dire Dawa envisions a transformative shift in water resource stewardship, fostering a sustainable, resilient future for the inhabitants of Dire Dawa.

“We are proud to announce a pivotal project in partnership with Nedamco Africa that addresses Dire Dawa’s water challenges. Through cutting-edge technology, we’re ensuring accurate, verifiable improvements in water management that will significantly enhance the quality of life for our city’s residents by providing more water. This initiative is not just about innovation – it’s about securing a sustainable future for Dire Dawa, opening doors to new financing for vital water infrastructure, and supporting our community in meeting the critical demands of water conservation aligned with SDG6,” said Mohammed Mussie, CEO of Dire Dawa Water Supply and Sewerage Authority.

A leap towards sustainable climate action financing – The innovative approach involves integrating advanced technologies with meticulous (near) real-time data collection and analysis, enabling the accurate measurement of the environmental benefits derived from water conservation efforts. In this process, Nedamco Africa utilizes cutting-edge tools from global technology leaders, leverages AI and ML models, high-resolution satellite imagery, and blockchain technologies. These tools facilitate a reliable, real-time tracking of water management and improvements, ensuring that the generated water data is not only verifiable but also transparent and scalable. Nedamco Africa leverages this approach to creating water certificates that employ the Volumetric Water Benefits Accounting (VWBA) 2.0 methodology, which allows for a comprehensive and quantifiable assessment of water management projects. By adhering to rigorous standards Nedamco Africa can guarantee the created certificates reflect genuine improvements in water management, offering an asset in the global efforts to promote sustainable water usage and management. The approach not only aids DDWSSA in effective water resource management but also opens new avenues for DDWSSA to attract innovative financing in water network development and community support, aligning closely with global sustainability goals like SDG6.

“This initiative has a huge potential to impact the lives of many. When water distribution systems become smart, they present an opportunity to market the digital proof of reduced losses from the system to companies that want to pay to compensate their water use, and in this way facilitate investment in utilities and their networks. I will keep supporting this initiative in Ethiopia where a pilot will take place in Dire Dawa and, we’re tapping into a completely new market. This will accelerate private investments in the true spirit of the Water Action Agenda of UN23 to help reach SDG6 in time. We take pride in the Netherlands’ legacy of water management, transforming water challenges into opportunities for sustainable development,” said Jelmer van Veen, First Secretary for Water Affairs at Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ethiopia.

This public-private partnership (PPP) initiative exemplifies the transformative potential of public-private partnerships, leveraging collective expertise, resources, and innovation to foster a green economy. By blending state-led environmental programs with private sector dynamism and international climate finance mechanisms.

“We see the Dire Dawa collaboration as a cornerstone for climate resilience, marking a significant Public-Private Partnership that will lead the way for cities globally to embrace similar strategies. This key initiative showcases the practical application of advanced technologies in combating daily climate challenges, especially in water-stressed regions. It’s a testament to Nedamco Africa’s commitment to not only address water scarcity but also enhance biodiversity. Our work in Dire Dawa is paving the path for more cities to join this battle against climate change, ensuring sustainable environments for future generations,” stated Michael Kogeler, CEO of Nedamco Africa.

Microsoft is a pivotal partner and contributors to the initiative, providing the technological backbone and innovative solutions critical to the success of the system. Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud computing platforms and AI capabilities enable the robust processing and analysis of vast environmental data sets. Together, the collaborative efforts of the partners and DDWSSA are not only enhancing the precision of water management but are also setting a new standard in data-driven conservation and sustainable water practices on a global scale.

“We are immensely proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey with DDWSSA and Nedamco Africa,” said Anke den Ouden, CEO of Microsoft Netherlands. “By leveraging Microsoft’s advanced cloud and AI technologies, we are setting a new paradigm in environmental stewardship. Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond our products; it’s about empowering our partners to achieve a greener future. This collaboration is a testament to the power of technology in making a substantial impact on our planet’s health and the well-being of communities across Africa.”

Building local expertise in Ethiopia – The Nedamco Academy in Ethiopia stands as a cornerstone of the collaborative agreement, serving as a vital hub for water capacity building and education. The Nedamco Academy is on a mission to empower DDWSSA professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in technology and water management.

