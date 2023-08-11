Home Business Wire Revolutionizing Industrial Flange Cleaning: Laser Photonics CleanTech Leads the Way
Revolutionizing Industrial Flange Cleaning: Laser Photonics CleanTech Leads the Way

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, highlights a key application for its CleanTech laser system.


“Our CleanTech laser system is perfect for removing corrosion and rust on flanges in industrial and manufacturing settings,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.

Flange connections in piping systems must remain clean and tight to prevent leaks, ensure productivity, and avoid environmental issues that can arise from this occurrence. Pipe flanges can develop rust and corrosion over time, leading to problems down the line, which is why corrosion removal is essential. CleanTech laser systems provide a reliable cleaning solution that provides a cost-effective and time-efficient method of cleaning flanges.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

