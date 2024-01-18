Revolutionizing Connectivity: E-Rate Eligible Solutions from Extreme Networks Unleash the Power of Secure Networking and AI for K-12 Schools

Educators can modernize operations, streamline IT functions through AIOps and advance immersive learning initiatives in a secure environment with E-Rate eligible networking solutions

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced an expanded list of E-Rate eligible solutions for K-12 schools and public libraries in the U.S. The E-Rate program gives educators access to flexible, simple and secure networking solutions which drive more efficient operations and deliver better experiences for students and faculty. New features like AIOps, increased bandwidth, lower latency and enhanced network security create a solid foundation for future technology investments. E-Rate is a U.S. program that makes telecommunications and information services more affordable for K-12 schools and libraries.





As more technology enters the classroom, schools need a network infrastructure that can support everything from AR/VR to smartboards and robotics while keeping management and troubleshooting easy for small IT teams. With E-Rate eligible solutions from Extreme, public schools and libraries can modernize their infrastructure and ensure they are prepared to support smart campus initiatives, deliver services to an increasing number of distributed users and speed IT-related deployments while maintaining headcount and budgets for network upgrades.

Key Benefits:

Sustainable, Next-Generation Wired and Wireless Solutions: All Extreme Wi-Fi access points and Universal switches are eligible for E-Rate, delivering high-bandwidth Wi-Fi solutions designed for indoor and outdoor use, as well as powerful switching solutions for secure wired connectivity. Eligible access points include the AP3000, which is designed to provide optimized Wi-Fi 6E performance in classrooms with tight corners or auditoriums with high ceilings while drawing just 13.9W of power, helping schools and libraries save on costs and meet environmental requirements.

All Extreme Wi-Fi access points and Universal switches are eligible for E-Rate, delivering high-bandwidth Wi-Fi solutions designed for indoor and outdoor use, as well as powerful switching solutions for secure wired connectivity. Eligible access points include the AP3000, which is designed to provide optimized Wi-Fi 6E performance in classrooms with tight corners or auditoriums with high ceilings while drawing just 13.9W of power, helping schools and libraries save on costs and meet environmental requirements. Improved Support, Simplified Management for Distributed Users: Schools and libraries must have the ability to deliver services to a continuously increasing number of distributed students and users, as many now offer permanent hybrid learning options or remote library programming. ExtremeCloud™ SD-WAN is an E-Rate eligible solution that ensures optimal application performance and secure user access no matter where users are located. Additionally, ExtremeCloud IQ CoPilot delivers both AIOps support and digital twin capabilities, helping IT teams to identify and resolve problems before they interrupt student learning and shaving weeks or months off standard network deployment timelines, creating a faster time to ROI. These eligible solutions can be combined with other ExtremeCloud solutions like Universal ZTNA, which helps prevent costly breaches and provides a foundational layer of network security.

Schools and libraries must have the ability to deliver services to a continuously increasing number of distributed students and users, as many now offer permanent hybrid learning options or remote library programming. ExtremeCloud™ SD-WAN is an E-Rate eligible solution that ensures optimal application performance and secure user access no matter where users are located. Additionally, ExtremeCloud IQ CoPilot delivers both AIOps support and digital twin capabilities, helping IT teams to identify and resolve problems before they interrupt student learning and shaving weeks or months off standard network deployment timelines, creating a faster time to ROI. These eligible solutions can be combined with other ExtremeCloud solutions like Universal ZTNA, which helps prevent costly breaches and provides a foundational layer of network security. Tailored 24/7/365 Support: To ensure schools and libraries can get the most out of E-Rate, Extreme offers expert support in navigating the application process through the E-Rate Resource Center, which includes eligibility guidelines, webinars, eBooks and other valuable resources. For support beyond the E-Rate process, all Extreme customers can access the Global Technical Assistance Center (GTAC) for 24/7/365 technical support.

Executive Perspectives

Dave Kuechenberg, Director of Technology Services, Palatine Community Consolidated School District 15



“With so much technology in the classroom, the need to support hybrid learning options and a diverse student population, we must have a network that is up to the task. Having a cutting-edge network allows us to continue adding innovative technology into our coursework and, as an extension, prepare students for future technology-based careers. Extreme is an invaluable partner in delivering network solutions that allow us to support future curricula while keeping network management easy for our IT team.”

Norman Rice, Chief Commercial Officer, Extreme Networks



“As K-12 organizations lean into technology to augment and modernize education, it is important to consider a secure, flexible and cost-effective network that will help educators and school districts meet their goals and achieve better outcomes. E-Rate is necessary to help bridge the digital divide and increase the resources available to our customers. The program makes it possible for Extreme to provide the network foundation for educational programs that will give students the experience and knowledge necessary to succeed in today’s technology-driven world.”

Did You Know?

Extreme delivers simple, flexible and scalable solutions to public, independent and private K-12 schools worldwide, enabling them to build a foundation for modern learning programs and simplify operations for IT teams of all sizes.

Customers across industries rely on Extreme Fabric to increase network security through hyper-segmentation, which enables customers to separate network traffic and reduce risk of a lateral attack. Click here to learn more about how customers are leveraging Extreme’s solutions to drive better outcomes.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact (US)

Blair Donald



(603) 952-5662



PR@extremenetworks.com