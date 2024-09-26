Home Business Wire Revolutionize Brand Engagement: MSquared Puts Interoperability Center Stage in MLB’s Virtual Ballpark!
The first-ever interoperability demonstration took place during an MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays, with Bored Apes avatars making a surprise but welcome appearance.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solving the Interoperability Challenge

MSquared’s demonstration is the first major showcase of how it has solved the technical challenges of metaverse interoperability. The integration of the Metaverse Markup Language (MML) lies at the heart of this success, offering a revolutionary way to define interactive 3D content that can seamlessly run across different virtual spaces and engines. Additionally, M² has developed a secure digital rights management and moderation system that allows IP owners and consumers to have appropriate protections as content moves freely between worlds.

“MSquared has systematically overcome the challenges of interoperability – from ownership to standardized visualizations and secure asset storage,” said Rob Whitehead, Chief Product Officer of Improbable. “Our technology safeguards intellectual property and brand integrity across diverse virtual environments, ensuring seamless and secure experiences.

Elevate Your Brand in the Metaverse

This milestone event in MLB’s Virtual Ballpark is more than just a technological breakthrough—it’s a clarion call to brands, creative agencies, and content creators. With MSquared’s cutting-edge interoperability technology, the concept of cross-platform engagement is no longer a distant dream but an immediate reality. Brands now have an unparalleled opportunity to expand their reach and connect with new audiences in the Web3 ecosystem.

M2s engine and interoperability network empower brands, creators, and NFT projects to maintain control over their assets while navigating the metaverse with ease. With tens of thousands of avatars already active, linking wallets to access multiple experiences has never been simpler.

Endless Possibilities for Creative Collaboration

MSquared’s innovative approach enables brands and creative agencies to harness the dynamic potential of the metaverse, fostering transformative collaborations that resonate deeply with digital-native audiences.

This is an invitation for brands, IP holders, and creators to be part of a groundbreaking evolution in digital interaction.

Protect Your Brand, IP, and Users: Manages moderation, classification, and consumer rights.

Experience Seamless Interoperability: Move freely between worlds and communities to find your audience.

Break Free from Limitations: Embrace the true promise of the metaverse and engage with audiences like never before.

