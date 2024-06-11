Revolutionary Technology from Lundy, Inc. Advances California Regional Multiple Listing Service Home Search Capabilities

—Voice-Enabled Search Now Possible for Real Estate Properties in California—

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lundy, Inc., the most comprehensive property search engine available by voice, is revolutionizing the real estate industry with the launch of voice-enabled search capabilities for real estate searches throughout Southern California. This capability is available through the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) which provides access to the majority of current property listings throughout California and beyond.





Now, with this technology, potential homebuyers can search for properties using voice commands by interacting with Alexa, the Amazon voice-activated system and never need to touch a keyboard or click a link.

How consumers can interact with the new technology:

Anyone can begin a home search using voice prompts with their Alexa device or the Alexa app. Once they launch the skill, they can use natural language to ask about any listing available through the MLS and Alexa will explain the details of each property. To start the skill, the device responds to these commands,

“Alexa, start finding homes.”

“Alexa, launch finding homes.”

What the enhanced technology does for the consumer:

The user can refine a search by adding specific details. Alexa understands search criteria preferences such as location, budget, number of rooms, as well as precise scenarios described by the user.

“I’m looking for a home on one-level where my mother can use her wheelchair.”

“I need a nursery located near the primary bedroom for my new baby.”

How this differs from current real estate search capabilities:

Now, CRMLS has made Finding Homes available to consumers so anyone can search for a property without relying on a dropdown menu or having to sift through multiple pages of results. Instead, the user can speak their desired criteria and the appropriate properties are delivered to them. During the search, a user can improve their query by adding additional details which further narrows the results until the best matches are located.

What real estate leaders are saying:

Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS, explained how Finding Homes will improve agents’ capabilities and meet consumers’ demands, “This technology is user-friendly and intuitive. CRMLS users and consumers will benefit from its ease of use and comprehensive reach just by speaking their desired property attributes.”

“I commend California Regional MLS for unlocking a vast portion of California’s real estate market and making it accessible through our Alexa skill, ‘Finding Homes,’” said Justin Lundy, CEO of Lundy, Inc. “Consumers everywhere, with and without disabilities, are turning to voice as the preferred interface, and this will put CRMLS ahead of the wave.”

The service is available to real estate agents, clients, and consumers who have not yet engaged an agent for their home search. Anyone can launch Finding Homes in Southern California with a simple command, “Alexa, start Finding Homes.”

About CRMLS

California Regional MLS (CRMLS) consists of 110,000+ real estate professionals representing 41 prominent Associations and Boards throughout California and beyond. As the nation’s largest MLS, CRMLS positions itself as an industry leader when it comes to providing comprehensive, property-centric data that is deeper, more robust, and more transparent than simple baseline listing data. In addition to its commitment to data innovation, CRMLS offers its users the latest in real estate technologies, award-winning customer service, and dedicated education. Real estate is an ever-evolving industry, and CRMLS continues thriving by keeping ahead of the curve and committing itself to providing the best user experience possible.

About Lundy Inc.

Lundy Inc. is revolutionizing the real estate industry with its innovative voice interface, Finding Homes, which offers access to property listings through voice command, made possible by its LundyAI Core language-modeling technology. The company equips agents and brokers with the capabilities of superpowered voice assistants, significantly elevating their operational effectiveness and establishing new industry benchmarks.

