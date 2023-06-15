Revolutionary Machine Learning Tool Transforms Clinical Trial Medical Coding

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, SDC is proud to announce key enhancements to our services with the development of an innovative machine learning tool that is set to revolutionize Medical Coding for clinical trials. This proprietary data model, seamlessly integrated with our robust Data warehouse, brings unmatched efficiency and accuracy to the process of medical coding.

Built upon machine learning algorithms, the tool predicts the correct coded terms for both drugs and medical events. With an accuracy rate exceeding 90%, SDC has established itself as a frontrunner in the industry, setting new standards for accurate coding predictions.

“Our machine learning tool represents a significant leap forward in clinical trial medical coding,” said Todd Bonta, Vice President, Clinical Data Management. “By continually learning from previous data, the tool’s accuracy will only improve over time, providing researchers and stakeholders with unparalleled insights and efficiency.”

One of the key advantages of this machine learning model is its ability to centralize medical coding across multiple platforms. Moreover, it offers seamless integration with various Electronic Data Capture systems, making it highly adaptable to evolving technologies in the clinical trial landscape. SDC is committed to expanding compatibility and incorporating additional systems to provide an even more comprehensive solution.

From an operational standpoint, the implementation of this machine learning tool streamlines the coding process, reducing manual effort and enhancing efficiency for the coding team. By automating the handling of general and duplicative coding tasks, the tool empowers the team to focus on more specific and unique terminologies, optimizing their expertise and output. The result is a reduction in noise and an increase in productivity.

“This tool addresses a niche and specialized function within the clinical trial industry,” added Julian Phillips, Vice President, Data Insights & Automation. “By leveraging machine learning technology, we alleviate the burden on highly knowledgeable professionals, allowing them to maximize their efforts and improve overall efficiency.”

SDC’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and continuous innovation reinforces its position as a leader in clinical trial services. With the introduction of this machine learning tool, the company continues to shape the future of data management, unlocking new possibilities for precision and productivity in the field of clinical research.

