RevitPay Strengthens its C-Suite!

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RevitPay, a leader in payment processing and merchant services, is thrilled to announce the addition of Jack Berry to its C-suite as Chief Revenue officer. With over eight years of experience in the payments industry, Jack brings a proven track record of success, including his tenure as CSO at PaymentCloud, where he managed some of the largest merchants and spearheaded the launch of its Cleveland office.

Jack was drawn to RevitPay’s innovative approach to transforming transactions into seamless experiences. He expressed excitement about joining the organization, stating, “ RevitPay’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer care aligns perfectly with my vision for driving sales excellence. I look forward to leading this talented team into an exciting new chapter.”

RevitPay’s CEO, Peter Kusner, commented, “ Jack’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission to revolutionize how businesses manage transactions.”

Additionally, RevitPay has made Brandon Arvizu their new Vice President of Partnerships. As Vice President of Partnerships, Brandon will oversee relationships with agents, Independent Sales Organizations, and Independent Software Vendors working with RevitPay. He will also manage partnerships with major merchants and agents as RevitPay prepares to grow and secure new collaborations in 2025.

Starting as the Director of Business Development, Brandon was able to view RevitPay from the ground up, granting him invaluable insight into how the organization was built and how to actively contribute to its growth. Now, as Vice President of Partnerships, Brandon has been given the opportunity to do even more within the company, taking on new challenges and expanding his role in driving RevitPay’s success. His time with the RevitPay team continues to be both educational and a team-building experience.

Brandon spoke glowingly of the company following his promotion: “ Working alongside such a dedicated group has reinforced my belief that, as a team, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we all work together toward a common goal. The lessons I’ve learned here have shaped my approach to collaboration and growth, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

In 2025, RevitPay plans to expand into providing business, accounting and processing solutions. With a team of seasoned experts and cutting-edge technology, RevitPay’s goal is to reshape the payment experience, making it seamless, smart, and convenient. Fueled by innovation and a relentless commitment to our clients, we’re driving toward a future where every transaction is effortless and every interaction a quality experience.

