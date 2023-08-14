Revere Payments Is Relocating to Palm Beach Gardens, FL

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Florida–Revere Payments, in collaboration with the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County (BDB), made an exciting announcement. The company is relocating its corporate headquarters from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. This move will result in the creation of 100 new job opportunities within the next three years. Revere Payments is planning to settle into a state-of-the-art 3,800 sq. ft. build-to-suit facility, scheduled for completion in November 2023. This relocation represents a significant multi-million-dollar capital investment for Palm Beach County.









Here are some key details about the relocation:

From: Las Vegas, Nevada

To: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Job Creation: 100 new jobs over three years

New Facility: 3,800 sq. ft. build-to-suit facility

Temporary Address: Venture X Building, 2000 PGA Boulevard, Suite 4440

Permanent Address (Starting November 1): 100 Avenue of Champions (the location of the former headquarters of the PGA Tour)

Revere Payments specializes in secure payment processing, handling credit, debit, and bank-to-bank transactions. It operates under the umbrella of Metrics Global Inc., a well-established global payment technology company.

During the process of relocating, Revere Payments collaborated with the Business Development Board (BDB) to establish connections with CareerSource Palm Beach County, as well as local colleges and universities. The BDB will continue to provide support to Revere Payments as it approaches the planned move-in date in the fourth quarter.

“Revere Payments protects our clients’ freedom to do business while providing them with best in class payment solutions and white glove service. It makes perfect sense that we would make our home in the beautiful, thriving Palm Beaches area,” said founder and CEO Wendy Kinney. “We feel so blessed by the warm welcome we have received so far and look forward to growing Revere Payments here and contributing to this wonderful community.”

“The City of Palm Beach Gardens is happy to welcome the corporate headquarters of Revere Payments as the newest addition to this area’s business hub. The company will provide new jobs for local residents and will continue to create a positive impact as it grows,” said Mayor Chelsea Reed, City of Palm Beach Gardens.

Kelly Smallridge, the President and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County (BDB), expressed her enthusiasm for Revere Payments’ decision to relocate to the City of Palm Beach Gardens. She deemed it an outstanding choice and anticipates a promising future with numerous opportunities for the county. Given the presence of more than 500 corporate headquarters in Palm Beach County, Revere Payments is expected to flourish within the fintech sector.

About Revere Payments:

Revere Payments is a Christian fintech company that offers a wide range of payment technology solutions for businesses in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, retail, restaurant, firearms, religious, political, CBD, and non-profit. Revere uses the same innovative technology as its parent company, Metrics Global, to bring seamless, secure online payments to any industry. Revere is recruiting payments industry professionals. Interested candidates should send resumes to Timothy Stainken, tim@reverepayments.com.

About Business Development Board:

The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County is the official public/private economic development organization for Palm Beach County and Enterprise Florida. Founded in 1982 as a not-for-profit corporation, our primary purpose is to attract and retain new industry, business investment, high quality jobs and workforce development through corporate relocations, expansions and international trade. During the past five years, the BDB has assisted more than 140 companies that have created or retained more than 13,110 direct jobs with average salaries greater than $80,000, resulting in more than $1.12 billion in capital investment to Palm Beach County. The BDB’s highest level investor partners include Focus Financial Partners, Carrier, Florida Power & Light, Good Greek Relocation Services, LRP Media Group, HSS, Moss Construction, Stiles Nicholson Foundation, Suffolk Construction, Tampa General Hospital, Tortoise Properties, TPA Group and Wexford Real Estate Investors (WREI). Additional information can be found at the BDB’s website, BDB.org.

