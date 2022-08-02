Revere Payments CEO Wendy Kinney to Speak at CPAC Texas

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPAC–Today, Revere Payments announced that CEO Wendy Kinney will be a featured speaker at CPAC in Dallas, Texas. The conference will take place from August 4-7, and Kinney will participate in a moderated discussion with American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp and Proverbs Media CEO Elaine Beck on Saturday August 6 at approximately 2:50 EST / 1:50 CT.

“We are proud to support and participate in CPAC Texas because Matt and Mercedes Schlapp, through their passion and commitment, are bringing together the largest, most diverse, and influential group of conservatives in America,” said Kinney. She continued, “Revere Payments exists to promote freedom and allow law-abiding organizations to thrive even when they are attacked by opposing activists.”

The discussion will focus on the critical role of donor activism in shaping narratives and culture.

