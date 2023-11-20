Revelyst Unveils 2023 Holiday Gift Guide – the ‘Revelyst Lyst’

Your holiday shopping will be a breeze thanks to this curated gift guide that features the hottest and most innovative products from Revelyst’s house of maker brands.









ANOKA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wearerevelyst–Revelyst, a collective of makers that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies, today introduced the “Revelyst Lyst” just in time for holiday shopping. The Revelyst Lyst is a curated, seasonal gift guide that features the hottest and most innovative products in precision sports and technology, adventure sports and outdoor performance from the company’s house of maker brands.

“The Revelyst Lyst features products that are purpose-built with a steadfast obsession for creating gear and technologies that make your outdoor pursuits possible,” said Eric Nyman, CEO, Revelyst. “We’re excited to launch the Revelyst Lyst and make your holiday shopping easier by helping you find the perfect gift for your outdoor-loving friends and family members.”

The company’s inaugural Revelyst Lyst includes products from renowned Revelyst brands such as Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox Racing, CamelBak, Bell, Giro, Bushnell, Simms Fishing Products and more. The Revelyst Lyst features new items and updated classics, with one thing uniting them all — they all meet the highest standard for quality and innovation from the makers at Revelyst.

The Revelyst Lyst will rotate seasonally, with updates throughout the year with various season-dependent themes — from Father’s Day to Mother’s Day, from fun in the sun to fun on the slopes, from backyard grilling to the first day of hunting.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, whether you need a special gift for the holidays or something for your everyday adventures, the Revelyst Lyst has you covered.

Foresight Sports — GC3 Launch Monitor Essentials Plus Bundle

The GC3 launch monitor delivers everything you need to take your golf game to a whole new level. Use it outdoors on the course — or the range — for instant game-performance feedback via ball and club data measured with industry-leading accuracy. Use it indoors for the ultimate golf simulation experience. No other launch monitor delivers this level of precision, versatility, and portability for the price. A full suite of gaming and performance simulation software is included, so you can turn your home into the ultimate golfer’s paradise. Experience the game like never before — with hyper-realistic gameplay powered by our FSX Play software and the most robust set of 3rd party integrations in the golf simulator universe.

Bushnell Golf — Wingman View GPS Audio Player

Unleash your inner DJ with the new Wingman View from Bushnell Golf. The View features an LCD screen that provides GPS distances and music information, along with premium audio quality and an integrated BITE magnet cart mount. The Wingman View offers golfers a “best in class” audio experience both on and off the golf course.

Fox Racing — Crossframe Pro Helmet

When you’re pushing limits on the bike—physical and mental—you want smart, no-compromise gear that puts you in the comfort zone, competitive zone, and most of all, the high-performance zone. The all-new Crossframe Pro helmet is built by riders to perform in competitive environments and under high-stress conditions, all without losing a key component of the beauty of riding dirt — style.

CamelBak — Horizon Cocktail Shaker + Horizon 10oz Rocks Tumbler (2)

Made for the mountains but built to the highest standards for barware, our new Cocktail Shaker and Horizon 10oz Rocks Tumblers are a rugged and reliable way to relax after a long day outdoors. The heavy-duty design is made from double wall insulated stainless steel that’s tough enough for the trail and able to keep your drink ice cold for hours. Each tumbler comes with a spill-resistant, tri-mode lid for variable flow levels, while the non-slip silicone pads provide a surefire grip on any surface. This special edition gift pack from CamelBak includes the Cocktail Shaker plus two Horizon 10oz Rocks Tumblers. Everything you need to take your campfire cocktails to new heights.

Bell Helmets — Moto-10 Spherical Helmet

Meet the Moto-10 Spherical — the evolution of the Bell Moto series. Born from the needs of top athletes around the world like Eli Tomac, the Moto-10 is our most advanced off-road helmet that sets a new industry standard. As a direct result of our athletes’ influence and feedback, the Moto-10 achieves a winning combination of increased protection, weight reduction, and extreme airflow, enhancing the rider’s experience and confidence. As racing evolves, so do we. Combine our new technologies with our favored Bell fit and aggressive styling, and the Moto-10 not only emerges as the front-runner — it becomes the evolution of full-face protection.

Giro Sporting Products — Owen Spherical Helmet

If you are equally comfortable dropping into big mountain lines, tight tree shots, and big features in the park, we’ve designed and shaped the Owen for you. Minimalist styling with nods to our Ledge helmet is married to premium innovations like our Spherical Technology (powered by Mips®) to create a helmet that is equally comfortable dropping into a big mountain line or running trees-to-groomers-to-park laps with friends. With our riders looking for clean styling, we’ve developed our new Thermostat Stealth adjustable venting system that still lets you control air flow, but puts the control inside to keep the aesthetics intact. Freeride technology with a park attitude, the Owen is team-driven and locals-approved.

Blackburn — Luminate 360 Light Set

We understand being able to see in the dark is important, but we also believe that so is being visible to cars. With the Luminate 360 light set, being seen from all angles while cycling has never been easier. The Dayblazer 550 headlight with Blitz mode not only grabs attention of cars but can light your way through a dark section of the commute. The Grid Rear and Side Lights have a wide COB light array and long run time for commuting across town, riding, the open roads or heading to the local trail.

QuietKat Electric Bikes — Lynx E-bike

The Lynx establishes a new category for QuietKat, as it takes the brand’s proven off-road capabilities and blends it with a café moto style in a fun and powerful ride that is aimed for the discerning user who demands the latest technology and a premium ride. Able to tear up the road in style, then go further when the pavement ends, the Lynx is a fully capable off-road technical machine that can tackle the roughest terrain.

Simms Fishing Products — Challenger 7” Deck Boot

The Challenger 7” deck boot is a purpose-built fishing tool that’s extremely versatile around and off water. From the dock duties to running laps around the deck, the vulcanized-rubber Challenger 7″ Boot sets the task-ready standard for guaranteed waterproof protection and comfort. Features include: Vulcanized rubber outer with neoprene lining; Simms proprietary rugged deck outsole provides grip and traction on all surfaces; and pull-on loop for easy on and off.

Bushnell — CelluCORE LIVE Cellular Trail Camera with OnX Integration

With the touch of a button on your smartphone, the CelluCORE™ LIVE lets you see LIVE video of the deer you manage, the spots you scout, the property you protect, or any other scenario that matters to you. And, with Dual SIM Connectivity, it automatically connects to the strongest cellular network signal in your camera’s area. The CelluCORE LIVE connects, receives, and sorts high-quality images faster and holds up with rugged reliability season after season. You’ll get clear day and night photos sent right to your devices, plus long battery life and a simple setup. Bushnell + onX integration allows you to add your Bushnell cellular trail cams to your onX hunt account, so you get all your images and info from every camera location in one app. And coming soon, True Target Recognition will make it easy to get notifications when your camera has images of the targets you truly want to scout, not the ones you don’t.

Camp Chef — Woodwind Pro Grill

Pellet grilling has taken off in popularity over the last years, bringing people into the world of wood fired cooking. But there seemed to be a common sentiment among the grillers — not as much smoke flavor as they thought there would be. Never one to be content with status quo, Camp Chef created an industry first in The Smoke Box, a way of controlling the smoke and flavor inside the pellet grill cooking chamber. The grill is still thermostatically controlled and fueled by pellets, but adding a mix of wood chunks amps up the flavor to offset smoker levels. Bring the flavor to your next party with Woodwind Pro.

Stone Glacier — Cirque LITE Jacket

The Cirque LITE Jacket from Stone Glacier strikes the perfect balance between warmth, breathability, and weather resistance to create a truly versatile hunting jacket that can be worn across the spectrum of mountain hunting conditions. A hybrid fabric construction places synthetic insulation and a weather-resistant face fabric across the torso for core warmth with highly breathable microgrid fleece in the side panels to purge sweat. The Cirque LITE’s ability to maintain your temperature and move moisture excels in the dynamic conditions experienced on the hunt, whether it’s a stop-and-go stalk on a cool September evening or a savage morning ascent to a snow-swept ridge in late November. The Cirque LITE is a reliable layer that will stay in the lineup all season long.

Primos — Double Bull SurroundView Double Wide Blind

The Original Blind Without a Blind Spot goes wide open with the Double Bull SurroundView Double Wide. It’s loaded with all the features hunters want most. First, the Double Wide gives you 300 degrees of one-way see-through viewing. Second, the Double Wide door gives you more room to get in and out even with your backpack and thickest winter gear. Just pull the strap for easy and silent entry, then clip the door to shut it. And you’ll love the built-in sun visor to maintain maximum vision when the sun is at its lowest at sunrise or sunset. Go wide or go home with the SurroundView Double Wide.

