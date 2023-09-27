Revefi disrupts data observability space with the Revefi Data Operations Cloud

Holistic, zero-touch platform empowers data teams to solve critical problems, businesses to save money

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revefi today announced Revefi Data Operations Cloud, an innovative new zero-touch platform to monitor and manage data quality, performance and costs. This groundbreaking new Revefi platform is a co-pilot that empowers data teams to have the right data in their cloud data warehouses, reliably, promptly and affordably so that their organizations can use the data to make critical business decisions. Revefi also leads to significant savings.





Within weeks, one customer used Revefi to uncover insights that allowed it to save nearly 30% on its total Snowflake spend while at the same time their usage of the cloud data platform had increased by 35%. That was a huge savings – close to six figures – for this Revefi customer.

“To make the most of your data and your budget, it’s critical to understand and address data quality, cost, performance and usage holistically,” said Shashank Gupta, CTO and co-founder of Revefi. “Revefi Data Operations Cloud provides for the right data at the right time at the right cost.”

The problem of bad data quality, which Gartner says causes businesses to lose an average of $12.9 million a year, has been long understood. That’s what led to the sea of siloed data observability tools that has emerged in recent years. But such tools have limited effectiveness because bad data quality is just part of the problem. Unpredictable, and often unwarranted, costs are another massive business pain point because it’s not viable for organizations to proactively set and manage limits for their data warehouse users. There is limited visibility today into why and how these services are being used. As a result, businesses are frequently surprised by their data warehouse service provider bills, which can rapidly snowball out of control, in some cases adding tens of thousands of dollars to their bills in just one weekend.

Revefi Data Operations Cloud now addresses both of these challenges.

In just a few minutes, Revefi Data Operations Cloud automatically connects data quality, performance, spend and usage without requiring any manual thresholds and configurations and creates a baseline using proprietary AI models. Revefi is on the constant lookout and alerts users if and where there is unexpected behavior related to their spend or data. The system also automatically ranks issues based on magnitude and usage, and generates information and details about the root cause, to help users understand situations and take immediate action.

“Revefi has transformed the way we manage our data systems,” said Brandon Harris, vice president of data and technology at FCP Euro. “Within mere minutes of joining, we identified critical issues and implemented solutions, slashing roughly 5% off our Snowflake bill. With Revefi’s insights, we recognized various table load scenarios and, using the strategies we developed, decreased execution time by nearly 30%.”

“In today’s world, both high quality data and spend are top of mind for every organization, whether it’s for analytics or exploring generative AI,” said Sanjay Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Revefi. “Revefi’s AI-driven zero-touch Data Operations Cloud is disrupting the data observability space by converging all of data quality, spend, performance and usage in one place. With Revefi there are no POCs, no learning curve for your teams – it’s all automated, zero setup, period: just sign up, point to your data warehouse, and you start seeing right away how much Revefi can save your organization – no guesswork here. With results such as a Revefi customer slashing their total cloud warehouse spend by 30%, and their data team seeing zero escalations over six months of using Revefi, we’re confident we’ve crafted something truly special!”

In other news today from Revefi, the company announced that it has raised $10.5 million in a seed funding round. Mayfield Managing Partner Navin Chaddha led the round. GTMfund, Neythri Futures Fund, ThoughtSpot co-founder and executive chairman Ajeet Singh and 13 other strategic investors also participated.

About Revefi

Founded in 2021 by ThoughtSpot co-founders Sanjay Agrawal and Shashank Gupta, the Revefi Data Operations Cloud disrupts the data observability experience of today with a converged solution for data quality, spend, usage and performance management. Revefi’s proprietary Intelligence Layer delivers AI-powered insights, enabling rapid detection and resolution of critical data issues. Revefi empowers data teams to optimize ROI, streamline costs and elevate their data observability and performance through an integrated zero-touch platform. To learn more, please visit revefi.com.

