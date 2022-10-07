Reveal Group Wins UiPath Innovation Partner of the Year Award

UiPath global partner Reveal Group recognized at UiPath Forward 5 for innovation with RoboSuite® for UiPath

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Forward5–Reveal Group today announced it has been named Innovation Partner of the Year for the Americas at the UiPath 2022 Partner Awards. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, made the announcement during the UiPath Forward 5 event in Las Vegas, the largest global gathering of automation practitioners. Reveal Group was recognized for developing and taking to market new products and solutions built around the UiPath Business Automation Platform, namely its RoboSuite® for UiPath.

RoboSuite® for UiPath automates the design, build, quality assurance (QA), and delivery process, resulting in 40% faster automation life cycles. Focused on increasing the quality and number of automations that clients can deploy, the award-winning solution can be installed and added to the UiPath Orchestrator to automate time and reduce manual effort in project lifecycles. RoboSuite® was built by Reveal Group developers to ensure rigorously governed, scalable UiPath automations are deployed faster and better.

“We are delighted that during Forward 5, UiPath announced Reveal Group as the winner of the Innovation Partner of the Year Award for the Americas,” said Ian Crouch, Reveal Group Managing Partner. “Our RoboSuite® tools, which have been developed to supplement UiPath and support the Modern Design Experience, are our latest and most significant innovation. Since the release of these tools, we have proven how development effort and timeframes can be substantially reduced using the UiPath Business Automation Platform. Our clients are already seeing these tools as a major productivity breakthrough. Watch out for our RoboSuite® tools on UiPath’s Marketplace.”

“We congratulate Reveal Group for its dedication to transforming businesses through automation, which enables true digital transformation,” said Jay Snyder, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Customer Success, and Partners at UiPath. “The UiPath 2022 Partner of the Year Awards recognize the partners who have demonstrated unique capabilities in implementing and scaling automation, growing their own revenues while delivering exceptional value.”

