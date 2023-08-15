Reveal Group Marks Latest Move to Exciting New Headquarters in New York City

Cementing its presence in North America, Reveal Group finds home in a midtown Manhattan office space





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RPA–Reveal Group, a prominent leader in Intelligent Automation services, announced their latest move in bustling midtown Manhattan to 370 Lexington Avenue. Following last year’s office opening in Toronto, the award-winning consulting firm solidifies its foothold in North America with a new space to serve its ever-growing clientele better.

With the rise of Generative AI and ChatGPT, businesses are increasingly seeking expert advisory to leverage the transformative benefits of Intelligent Automation. Recognizing the surge in demand, Reveal Group continues to recruit tri-state area talent.

Xavier Hanson, US Partner, says, “We’re very excited about our new office and its opportunity to grow our team of experts. The heart of Reveal Group’s success lies in its people, and we’re grateful to provide a new space that fosters collaboration.”

Reveal Group is recognized as a platinum UiPath partner, double platinum SS&C Blue Prism partner, and a gold Automation Anywhere partner. They are servicing clients across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Insurance, Energy and Utilities, and Public Sector, among others.

For job opportunities at Reveal Group, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/reveal-group/jobs.

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group is an award-winning, industry leading, and highly accredited Intelligent Automation services company. We have been helping clients Automate Better™ since 2005. Our expert team implements automation solutions that deliver significant economic payback and improve business performance, fast. For more information, visit www.revealgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

