Reveal Group Celebrates Two Global Awards for Innovative Solutions in Healthcare at SS&C Blue Prism Partner Excellence Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RPA–Reveal Group, a leading intelligent automation services company, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of winning two global awards, Client Business Impact: Healthcare, and Partner Innovation, at the 2023 SS&C Blue Prism Partner Excellence Awards.

Reveal Group has emerged again as Global Partner Innovation winner for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating its exceptional expertise in SS&C Blue Prism technology and commitment to delivering world-class intelligent automation solutions across payer and provider organizations.

Reveal Group is reshaping healthcare operations across revenue cycle management, patient safety, and clinical care management, shifting the focus to patient outcomes instead of paperwork. Leveraging a combination of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies, Reveal Group experts have successfully tackled complex processes involving handwriting recognition, resulting in a significant reduction in manual work and the need for human intervention.

“By leveraging SS&C Blue Prism® Document Automation, Reveal Group’s healthcare solution, in collaboration with Banner Health’s IT team, has successfully addressed the challenge of deciphering clinician handwriting on prior authorizations. As a result, manual administrative tasks have been drastically reduced, allowing us to redirect our focus towards providing enhanced patient care,” said Suzi Dack, Senior Director, IT Business Applications at Banner Health. “We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Reveal Group delivering innovative, impactful solutions.”

Chief Partner Strategy Officer for SS&C Blue Prism, Linda Dotts, says: “Congratulations to Reveal Group, a partner dedicated to delivering the best possible expertise and innovation for our joint customers, helping them to realize better business outcomes across their organization. Our annual partner awards program showcases and celebrates our trusted and talented partners’ incredible achievements. We value our partner relationships and look forward to new opportunities together.”

Reveal Group is leading the charge with true end-to-end digital transformation across healthcare operations, empowering the workforce to focus on high-value activities and delivering superior services and care to patients.

Reveal Group is your Intelligent Automation services company. We have been helping clients Automate Better™ since 2005. Award-winning, industry leading and highly accredited, our vendor agnostic team implements automation solutions that deliver significant economic payback and improve business performance, fast. Learn more at www.revealgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

