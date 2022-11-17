Reveal Expands Into South Korea with New Intellectual Data Partnership

Intellectual Data will leverage the powerful Reveal 11 platform to bolster AI and review

CHICAGO & SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reveal-Brainspace announced today that Intellectual Data, an eDiscovery service provider in Korea, will be integrating Reveal’s AI-powered eDiscovery, review & investigations platform – Reveal 11 – onto its suite of enterprise cloud services for legal and corporate entities throughout the region. Specifically, Intellectual Data will leverage Reveal’s end-to-end, SaaS-based platform to offer eDiscovery hosting, business process optimization and consulting services to its clients – all underpinned by advanced AI and machine learning technology.

“Korea is a lynchpin in Reveal’s strategic growth initiative in the APAC region, which makes the partnership with one of Korea’s most respected eDiscovery service providers even more significant,” said Wendell Jisa, CEO of Reveal. “We’re thrilled to work with the talented team at Intellectual Data to provide to expand the reach of our Reveal 11 platform to the growing network of law firms and corporations in Korea looking to solve their most complex challenges with leading AI and review technology.”

Intellectual Data presents solutions that meet customer needs through harnessing the power of AI-driven eDiscovery technology, which includes Technology Assisted Review (TAR), Active Learning Technology and Advanced Analytics. The company will work closely with Reveal’s on-site team in Korea to provide the growing number of Korean organizations looking to solve overseas disputes and corporate data management challenges – minimizing risks of data leakage while increasing speed and accuracy to insight.

“We are delighted to embark on this partnership with Reveal, one of the most intelligence and smart AI-powered platform for e-Discovery and investigations,” said Yongmin Cho, CEO at Intellectual Data. “As the first partner of Reveal in Korea, we look forward to collaborating on evolving the service to mitigate the risk factors blocking global growth of our clients.”

The partnership with Intellectual Data marks another significant moment for Reveal’s ongoing expansion into new global markets – specifically in Korea and throughout the Asia Pacific region. Reveal also outlined plans for further APAC growth in response to surging demand for Reveal AI and Review technology from a customer and partner community throughout APAC, including New Zealand, Singapore, Korea, Japan and China, with other countries interested in participating in the Reveal journey.

To find out more about Intellectual Data visit http://intellectualdata.kr/. For more information about Reveal and its Reveal 11 AI and review platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing an unrivaled user experience with patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

About Intellectual Data

Intellectual Data is the first Korean eDiscovery service provider in Korea. It specializes in providing end-to-end eDiscovery services for each client’s custom IT environment with Korean legal industry expertise and experiences to support cross-border legal disputes. Our robust security and technology practice in place provide the client a comprehensive suite of secured environment of client’s data and cost-effective solutions to eDiscovery, data analytics and other litigation support needs in Korea. Please visit www.inda.kr for more information.

