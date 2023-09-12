Reveal and CDFS Australia Announce Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery, review and investigations platform, and forensics data specialists, CBIT Digital Forensics Services (CDFS), today announced a partnership aimed at providing enhanced eDiscovery solutions and tools to legal and corporate clients across the globe.





This collaboration allows CDFS to leverage the power of Reveal’s AI-powered platform to streamline the eDiscovery process and provide clients with unmatched expertise and technological capabilities.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with CDFS,” says Wendell Jisa, CEO of Reveal. “Their reputation for excellence in forensic data analysis is unparalleled. By combining our innovative AI-powered eDiscovery platform with their deep expertise, we are poised to redefine digital investigations in Australia and beyond.”

Reveal, with its leading AI technology built to automate the practice of law, has been a prominent figure in the eDiscovery sector, assisting legal teams in navigating the ever-increasing volume of electronic data. Their platform’s ability to pinpoint relevant information efficiently makes them a vital tool in the litigation process – from start to end.

CDFS is known for their world-class forensic data solutions and has been instrumental in assisting legal, corporate, and government clients with intricate data challenges. Their proficiency in digital forensics and commitment to excellence is recognized globally.

“This collaboration with Reveal isn’t just another partnership; it’s an important expansion of CDFS’s eDiscovery and digital investigations capabilities,” Zoran Iliev, Managing Director at CDFS Australia. “We believe Reveal’s platform is smart, robust, efficient and intuitive. Integrating Reveal within our service suite, CDFS will set new benchmarks for data interrogation, data classification and eDiscovery.”

Both companies are excited about the potential benefits this partnership will bring to the wider eDiscovery community in Australia and throughout the APAC region. Legal and corporate clients can expect a seamless, end-to-end solution that addresses their eDiscovery challenges, saving both time and resources.

About Reveal

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

About CDFS Australia

CBIT Digital Forensics Services (CDFS) is Australia’s leading provider of digital forensics tools, specialised training, and certifications for law enforcement, government, and corporate sectors. Our mission is to simplify complex technical challenges, saving our clients both time and effort.

CDFS specialises in custom solutions for digital investigations and data management. Our multidisciplinary approach combines cutting-edge technology with industry best practices to offer reliable and legally defensible services to our clients.

Contacts

Liz Whelan



312.315.0160



liz@lwprconsulting.com