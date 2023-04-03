RevBits Sweeps the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards Across Multiple Solutions and Categories

Cybersecurity Solutions provider RevBits named as one of ten Grand Trophy Winners and winner of multiple Gold, Silver and Bronze awards across its solution suite at the 19th Annual Globee Cybersecurity Global Excellence Awards.





MINEOLA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RevBits, winner in seven categories of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards®, continues to advance the state of cybersecurity solutions. The Globee Awards recognizes the world’s top providers by their organizational performance, innovations, products and services, leadership, initiatives, and more.

RevBits is pleased to be the recipient of seven awards in multiple categories.

Company-level awards:

Grand Trophy Winner RevBits



Bronze | Cybersecurity Chief Technology Officer of the Year Mucteba Celik, CTO, RevBits



Product-level awards:

Gold | Best Cybersecurity Solutions Consolidator RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform



Gold | Privileged Access Control, Security, & Management RevBits Privileged Access Management



Silver | Endpoint Detection, Visibility & Response RevBits Endpoint Security & EDR



Bronze | Email Security and Management RevBits Email Security



Bronze | Zero Trust Security RevBits Zero Trust Network



“It is rewarding to see that our company, people and products remain at the forefront for making a difference in a crowded market, where it is extremely difficult to distinguish between spectacular but unsubstantiated marketing claims and actual value delivered,” said David Schiffer, CEO. “We are really proud to possess the technology differentiators and US patents to truly deliver on our promise of superior protection for our customers. Anyone can come to our website, try out our products and experience the difference firsthand.”

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Mucteba Celik, CTO. “We probably have the broadest footprint of any cybersecurity software vendor in the market. And still every single one of our products has innovative and unique features that make it stand out from other mainstream solutions. We have wider coverage with superior products. Once again it is gratifying to see this validated by the experts.”

About RevBits

RevBits is a cybersecurity leader that delivers new levels of security IQ, using behavioral analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, through RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform (CIP). RevBits CIP is an extensible platform that can plug into Syslog, LogRhythm, Splunk, SIEM, and other log management and security platforms. The integrated dashboard, or mobile app, allows a CISO to see the status of all major components within their cyber defense.

RevBits is taking cybersecurity to the next level, innovating new capabilities with multiple patented technologies to ensure our competitive advantage. RevBits eliminates security gaps between siloed products that cannot integrate, correlate, or analyze unrelated alerts, logs, events, or behavior analytics. RevBits patented technology includes best-in-class cybersecurity modules and provides superior protection by seamlessly working together.

RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ; Boston, MA; Houston, TX; Antwerp, Belgium; and London, England. For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/about.

