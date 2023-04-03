<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire RevBits Sweeps the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards Across Multiple Solutions and Categories
Business Wire

RevBits Sweeps the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards Across Multiple Solutions and Categories

di Business Wire

Cybersecurity Solutions provider RevBits named as one of ten Grand Trophy Winners and winner of multiple Gold, Silver and Bronze awards across its solution suite at the 19th Annual Globee Cybersecurity Global Excellence Awards.


MINEOLA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RevBits, winner in seven categories of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards®, continues to advance the state of cybersecurity solutions. The Globee Awards recognizes the world’s top providers by their organizational performance, innovations, products and services, leadership, initiatives, and more.

RevBits is pleased to be the recipient of seven awards in multiple categories.

Company-level awards:

Product-level awards:

“It is rewarding to see that our company, people and products remain at the forefront for making a difference in a crowded market, where it is extremely difficult to distinguish between spectacular but unsubstantiated marketing claims and actual value delivered,” said David Schiffer, CEO. “We are really proud to possess the technology differentiators and US patents to truly deliver on our promise of superior protection for our customers. Anyone can come to our website, try out our products and experience the difference firsthand.”

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Mucteba Celik, CTO. “We probably have the broadest footprint of any cybersecurity software vendor in the market. And still every single one of our products has innovative and unique features that make it stand out from other mainstream solutions. We have wider coverage with superior products. Once again it is gratifying to see this validated by the experts.”

About RevBits

RevBits is a cybersecurity leader that delivers new levels of security IQ, using behavioral analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, through RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform (CIP). RevBits CIP is an extensible platform that can plug into Syslog, LogRhythm, Splunk, SIEM, and other log management and security platforms. The integrated dashboard, or mobile app, allows a CISO to see the status of all major components within their cyber defense.

RevBits is taking cybersecurity to the next level, innovating new capabilities with multiple patented technologies to ensure our competitive advantage. RevBits eliminates security gaps between siloed products that cannot integrate, correlate, or analyze unrelated alerts, logs, events, or behavior analytics. RevBits patented technology includes best-in-class cybersecurity modules and provides superior protection by seamlessly working together.

RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ; Boston, MA; Houston, TX; Antwerp, Belgium; and London, England. For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/about.

Contacts

Neal Hesterberg

Vice President of Business Development

RevBits

neal.hesterberg@revbits.com

Articoli correlati

Calix to Post First Quarter 2023 Results on April 19, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that the company will post its first quarter 2023 results...
Continua a leggere

Metronet Connects First Moline Customers to 100 Percent Fiber Optic Internet

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOLINE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet, the nation’s largest independently owned 100 percent fiber optic provider, today announced that ultra-high-speed fiber optic...
Continua a leggere

Fifth Star Funds: A Data-Backed Solution to the Racial Wealth Gap

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth Star Funds, a Chicago-based venture philanthropy fund focused on investing in Black tech founders at the earliest...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
datacenter vertiv

Vertiv entra a far parte della Italian DataCenter Association

Datacenter