Revamp Your Vehicle and Bike Cleaning with the Yard Force Cordless Pressure Washer Portable – Now Available on Amazon

KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yard Force, a trusted innovator in outdoor cleaning solutions, proudly introduces the Cordless Pressure Washer Portable – Certified 665-PSI 1.6 GPM Electric Power Washer. Designed for convenience and efficiency, this powerful pressure washer is now available on Amazon, perfect for vehicle owners and bike riders who want to keep their rides spotless.

REAL HIGH WATER PRESSURE

The Yard Force AquaJet-2 has been tested by professional laboratories and delivers up to 665 PSI MAX pressure, making it 16 times stronger than a normal garden hose. This pressure washer gun is your best choice for daily car and bike cleaning, providing powerful and efficient results every time.

5-IN-1 MULTIFUNCTIONAL NOZZLE

The Yard Force Cordless Pressure Washer features a 5-in-1 adjustable nozzle, including 0°, 25°, 45°, 0° soap nozzle, and watering nozzle. No matter what cleaning task you encounter, you will find the perfect spray pattern with this versatile nozzle. Switching between settings is easy, allowing you to customize your cleaning experience effortlessly.

LIGHT AND POWERFUL

Weighing only 5.4 lbs with the battery attached, the Yard Force Cordless Power Washer is a lightweight, portable device that can draw water from any fresh source. It is ideal for both gentle and heavy-duty cleaning tasks, making it perfect for washing your car, bike, docks, and pools.

SUITABLE FOR ANY CLEANING

This portable power washer is a must-have for any cleaning job, offering a self-priming function that allows it to draw water from any water source. It is much more portable than a traditional pressure washer. Additionally, the package includes a variety of accessories: a 20V 4.0 Ah battery and charger, soap bottle, fast connect hose, 5-in-1 nozzle, quick connect adapter, long lance, cleaning brush, and foldable bucket.

HIGH-PERFORMANCE LITHIUM BATTERY

Equipped with a robust protection circuit and temperature monitoring system, the high-performance lithium battery guarantees a secure working environment. Its high capacity and exceptional battery life allow you to tackle tasks for extended periods without frequent recharging. Benefit from swift charging efficiency, enabling you to quickly power up and enhance productivity. The long cycle life ensures peace of mind, eliminating concerns about battery quality.

30 DAYS FREE RETURN

At Yard Force, customer satisfaction is our top priority. The AquaJet-2 comes with a 30-day free return policy and a 2-year warranty, providing you with peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. If you encounter any issues within the warranty period, our dedicated support team is here to help, responding to your needs within 24 hours.

Availability

The Yard Force Cordless Pressure Washer Portable – Certified 665-PSI 1.6 GPM Electric Power Washer is available now on Amazon. Don’t miss out on this powerful and versatile cleaning tool that will transform your vehicle and bike maintenance routine.

