RETHINK Retail Recognizes Lori Schafer and Sandy DeFelice of Digital Wave Technology as Top Retail Experts of 2024

The award highlights how both executives have supported retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies as they accelerate AI-driven industry transformation

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Wave Technology, provider of the Digital Wave ONE Platform that unites the entire omnichannel product journey, today announced that CEO Lori Schafer and Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategic Accounts Sandy DeFelice have been honored in the prestigious 2024 Top Retail Experts award by RETHINK Retail.





Chosen from an impressive roster of over 400 nominees, Schafer and DeFelice now join an elite group of visionaries and leaders. Schafer was listed as a top technologist while DeFelice was included among leading analysts. This recognition is not merely a symbol of distinction but a celebration of their innovative approaches, influential insights, and their pivotal roles in driving transformative change in retail with Digital Wave Technology.

As CEO, Schafer guides Digital Wave Technology with tremendous expertise stemming from her more than 30 years in technology, analytics, digital commerce, consumer products, and retail. She has led the growing company to acquire an impressive client roster including a $300 billion global healthcare company, a $12 billion luxury wholesaler/retailer, the world’s largest travel luggage brand, and more. Schafer and Digital Wave Technology have helped these customers embrace AI, resulting in higher conversions, accelerated speed-to-market, heightened efficiency, elevated profitability, fewer product returns, and an unparalleled consumer experience.

“It’s an honor to be among this fantastic list of retail and CPG experts, particularly as AI, including generative AI, is revolutionizing the industry,” said Schafer. “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside bold, innovative companies as they automate product content creation and craft compelling advertising campaigns with AI. This is just the beginning of how the Digital Wave Technology team and our customers will transform the retail landscape.”

Additionally, DeFelice was recognized by RETHINK Retail for her work at Digital Wave. In her role, DeFelice is committed to driving revenue and helping the company’s diverse customer base drive consistent performance and innovation that results in dynamic and profitable results. She is responsible for managing enterprise-level transformational projects, utilizing automation to enhance end-user journeys and develop new revenue streams.

“Working alongside some of the biggest and brightest brands in the industry today has been an exceptional experience, and I’m honored to see those collaborations highlighted by my inclusion in the Top Retail Experts of 2024 list,” said DeFelice.

Including Schafer and DeFelice, Digital Wave Technology’s leadership team has experience working with nearly every one of the top 25 retailers and top 25 brands in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. This combined knowledge and the company’s commitment to advancing the industry with groundbreaking innovations in AI makes Digital Wave Technology a company to watch in 2024 and beyond.

To learn more about how Schafer, DeFelice, and the Digital Wave Technology team are rethinking retail, please visit www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology provides turnkey and extensible enterprise AI applications that meet the business-critical needs of global corporations in consumer industries including retail, consumer goods, and healthcare. The company’s single integrated analytical platform offers packaged and extensible applications, as well as the flexibility for rapid development of new solutions, giving customers a competitive edge. ​​Its strategy hinges on relentless innovation and a commitment to delivering unparalleled value through business-use-case-driven technology with impeccable customer service. ​Digital Wave Technology laid its foundation in enterprise Product Information Management and Master Data Management which now serves as the common data model underpinning an ever-growing list of relevant solutions, including Product Experience Management, category management, price & promotion optimization, and Maestro AI for content and marketing. Learn more at www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

About RETHINK Retail

Global retail media leader RETHINK Retail is a source of comprehensive news, analysis and insights for the retail industry. For more information, visit www.rethink.industries.

