Retailers Are Embracing the Holidays Year-Round: New Data from Faire Reveals Holiday Prep Starts Early

According to new data from Faire, the holiday season has evolved into a much longer shopping event. Over the past two years, there hasn’t been a single day where retailers weren’t searching for “Christmas” on the platform. Yes, that’s right—365 days a year, retailers are actively preparing for the holidays to meet increasing consumer demand.

The initial surge in holiday-related searches on Faire began as early as mid-August this year, following a similar pattern to 2023. Compare this to 2022, when holiday related searches didn’t truly pick up until mid-September.

When Do Retailers Start Stocking Up for the Holidays?

A recent survey of hundreds of Faire retailers revealed that many start purchasing holiday products as soon as the prior season ends, with buying beginning as early as January and February—prepping up to a full year in advance.

Holiday essentials like ornaments and stocking stuffers are top of mind by the summer, but the bulk of holiday purchasing happens in September and October, as retailers get ready for the big season and stock up on the biggest trends from the year.

Survey respondents indicated the months they purchase inventory for the December holidays. Each gift represents the percentage of respondents who chose that month.

When Do Consumers Start Shopping for the Holidays?

Consumers are also starting their holiday shopping earlier than expected. According to the survey, Faire retailers see foot traffic or online sales for the December holiday season start in September, with a significant spike in November. This shows that holiday shopping is happening well before the typical last-minute rush.

Consumers want to shop in-store during the Holidays

Nearly 70% of the multi-channel retailers surveyed reported that the majority of their holiday sales come from in-store purchases. While online shopping offers convenience, consumers still seem to crave the in-person experience—whether it’s browsing for a special item, getting gift ideas from shopkeepers, or enjoying the festive atmosphere that a physical store brings.

How Are Retailers Preparing to Stand Out This Season?

To make the most of the upcoming holiday season, many retailers are planning extra perks for in-store shoppers. According to the survey, this year independent retailers will offer:

In-store events : Think holiday markets, DIY workshops, and other special celebrations.

: Think holiday markets, DIY workshops, and other special celebrations. Special sales & discounts : Including Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

: Including Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. Free gifts with purchases : Because who doesn’t love a little something extra.

: Because who doesn’t love a little something extra. Free gift wrapping : Making it easier for shoppers to complete their holiday shopping.

: Making it easier for shoppers to complete their holiday shopping. Limited-edition products: Perfect for those hard-to-shop-for loved ones.

A Little Help from Faire Goes a Long Way

Faire’s wholesale offerings help hundreds of thousands of brands and retailers all year long. But when it comes to the holiday season, the right tools can make all the difference. With Faire’s powerful platform, retailers can stay flexible with their buying timelines, restock popular products quickly, and discover trending products their shoppers will love.

Retailers can stock their shelves today and all year round by visiting Faire.com.

