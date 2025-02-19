ResultsCX Rises to ‘Innovator’ Status in Avasant’s CX Center Business Process Transformation RadarView™ Assessment

2024-2025 Report Highlights Company’s Continued Expansion, Contact Center Innovation, and Customer Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies including Fortune 100 and 500 firms, was recognized as an ‘Innovator’ in Avasant’s Contact Center Business Process Transformation 2024–2025 RadarView™ assessment – a significant promotion from its ‘Disruptor’ distinction earned last year. This recognition from Avasant, a leading management consulting firm, reflects ResultsCX’s authority in CX transformation, driven by cutting-edge technology, a rapidly expanding global footprint, and tangible business outcomes for clients.

ResultsCX delivers personalized CX services to multiple sectors around the globe. The Avasant report highlights the company’s use of AI/GenAI, ML, chatbots, sentiment analysis, and predictive analytics to optimize contact centers with automation and omnichannel capabilities. Analysts specifically lauded ResultsCX’s SupportPredict and Intelli’A’gent platforms for enhancing customer interactions and agent productivity, which directly improve client business outcomes. They also acknowledged ResultsCX’s expansion – both globally and within industries such as BFSI and utilities – citing strategic acquisitions of companies including Huntswood, Zevas Communications, and 60K.

“Earning a higher-tier recognition as an 'Innovator' this year reaffirms our position at the forefront of CX transformation and our commitment to delivering measurable business impacts for our clients,” said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of ResultsCX. “By managing the entire customer lifecycle, we help clients drive deeper engagement, greater efficiency, and stronger outcomes. Our continued advancements in AI, automation, and analytics are transforming CX at every touchpoint – enhancing customer acquisition, retention, and satisfaction. This achievement reflects our dedication to innovation, strategic investments in our people, processes, and next-generation technology – and reinforces our focus on creating seamless, meaningful customer experiences that fuel long term success.”

Avasant’s CX Center Business Process Transformation 2024-2025 assessment evaluated 29 of the top contact center service providers and measured their abilities in categories including practice maturity, domain ecosystem, and investments and innovation, offering insight to organizations seeking to transform or enhance their customer service delivery.

“The CX center industry is experiencing transformative growth, fueled by rising customer expectations and rapid advancements in technology,” said Aditya Jain, Research leader at Avasant. “ResultsCX exemplifies this transformation by integrating advanced AI, automation, and omnichannel solutions into its CX offerings. Its commitment to embedding technologies like Generative AI into CX solutions, fostering industry collaborations, and pursuing strategic acquisitions classify the company as an Innovator in Avasant's CX Center Business Process Transformation 2024–2025 RadarView.”

