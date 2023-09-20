ResultsCX Achieves a ‘Major Contender’ Status in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, Americas

Assessment is the Latest Industry Recognition of the Value ResultsCX Delivers Through its End-to-End CX Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies including Fortune 100 and 500 firms, today announced its recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, Americas. This recognition from Everest Group follows two Stevie Sales and Customer Service Awards ResultsCX received earlier this year and underscores the company’s dedication to innovation and client-centricity in delivering high-quality customer experience solutions.





Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a comprehensive, data-driven framework to evaluate CXM service providers on market impact and their vision & capability factors. ResultsCX achieved an upwards climb in this year’s report from 2022, improving its positioning in terms of value delivery and market adoption. This progression, aligned with the company’s vision and strategy, highlights its unwavering commitment to improving the customer experience and driving growth in the market.

Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of ResultsCX, stated, “ We are pleased to be recognized as a Major Contender in this year’s report. It is a testament to the dedication of our team over the past year to showcase our vision, customer services delivery capabilities, and impact in the market. We are focused on empowering our clients through exceptional customer experiences, and this recognition by Everest Group reinforces our commitment to excellence.”

Everest Group’s Shirley Hung, Partner, also acknowledged ResultsCX’s notable performance in the assessment, which she attributes to its client-centric approach, AI and digital CX solutions, and continual innovation.

“ ResultsCX offers a variety of solutions to its clients, from end-to-end CXM services including customer journey management, technical support, back-office processing, payment collection, lead generation, content moderation, social experience management, and verticalized digital transformation,” said Hung. “ Its CX360® architecture ensures consistent service delivery across all global sites and is enabled by strong performance standards, process guides, role-specific tools, and SupportPredict agent AI solutions. This has contributed to it being designated a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) Americas – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

As ResultsCX continues to evolve and set new industry benchmarks, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower its clients by delivering outcomes that matter – accelerated revenue, optimized costs, and enhanced digital-led customer experiences. For more information about ResultsCX and its award-winning customer experience solutions, please visit www.resultscx.com.

