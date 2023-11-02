Resulticks Welcomes aunica Interactive Marketing to its Certified Partner Network, the First in Brazil

The joint endeavor, facilitated by NextGen, blends aunica’s highly creative digital marketing expertise with RESUL’s data-driven solution to deliver audience engagement at scale.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerExperience–Global technology distributor NextGen Holdings today announced a strategic partnership it facilitated between award-winning customer engagement solutions innovator Resulticks and Brazil’s leading marketing consultancy aunica Interactive Marketing. With their combined capabilities, the two partners offer end-to-end services and solutions that focus on individual experiences, leveraging data in real-time to deliver audience engagement and omnichannel activation for increased performance.









“We’re very pleased to have played a role in forming this new strategic alliance,” said Prabhu Ramkumar, co-founder of NextGen. “By integrating aunica’s digital marketing experience with RESUL’s advanced next-generation engagement solutions, brands will be able to measure and document customer engagement success, anticipate next best offers, and optimize content to drive incremental revenue.”

Redickaa Subrammanian, co-founder and CEO of Resulticks noted, “We’re very excited about our entry in the Brazilian marketplace with aunica by our side. It’s a winning combination. RESUL’s capabilities will enable aunica to connect customer experiences, deliver personalized content, and orchestrate omnichannel engagement efficiently and at scale. Consistent with Resulticks’ approach to engagement, aunica focuses on optimizing the individual audience member’s experience across the entire customer lifecycle.”

Ricardo R. Junior, aunica’s CIO, added, “Our fundamental, guiding philosophy is that creativity without data analysis is just art, not business. We know from experience that the most successful digital marketing initiatives are guided by data analysis with real-time, omnichannel engagement. RESUL’s data-driven, AI-powered solution represents a significant addition to aunica’s data-driven, outcomes-focused capabilities.”

The new partnership will focus primarily on serving the Brazilian marketplace across all industries with particular emphasis on banking, retail, insurance, financial services, CPG, and travel and hospitality.

About A Next-Gen Holdings. NextGen is a distributor of Resulticks and a global technology company focused on no-code cloud solutions that deliver customer engagement innovation. Its ecosystem of next generation cloud, customer engagement, and IoT technologies, coupled with forward thinking IT service providers and digital agencies, help visionary brand leaders succeed in digital transformation. As a multi-cloud partner, NextGen enables its partners to embrace omnichannel engagement, achieve faster go-to-market, and stay ahead of the competition.

About Resulticks. Resulticks is a global leader in real-time audience engagement solutions that deliver top-line growth for brands through connected experiences. Outcomes-focused and enabled by its proprietary cookie-independent identity resolution technology, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true 360° customer engagement. With its AI-powered, audience-centric approach it is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. Resulticks Solution Inc. is headquartered in New York City.

About aunica Interactive marketing. aunica is an experienced end-to-end consultancy for the implementation and operation of marketing and media technologies. Their team has proven success in managing marketing technology services for many well-known brands, including training, employee adoption, and 24/7 support services.

