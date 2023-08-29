Resultant named “Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year – US State and Local Government”

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Resultant, a leading consulting firm specializing in technology, data analytics and digital transformation, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year – US SLG Award.





Resultant was recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint clients in local, state, and federal government agencies unlock opportunities with data and analytics utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning; and modernizing legacy infrastructure and applications.

“The opportunities for government agencies to solve complex challenges and improve the lives of citizens using cloud technologies and advanced data analytics has never been greater,” said Paul Bahl, Resultant director of Google Cloud Sales. “It’s an honor to be recognized for the advances we’re helping public sector clients make using the Google Cloud ecosystem.”

In partnership with Google, Resultant is assisting the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in taking steps to digitize various documents and records. The IRS receives hundreds of millions of pieces of mail annually, with the contents of each receipted envelope containing pieces of paper in the form of correspondence and/or tax returns either with or without remittance. To manage this capacity and improve service to taxpayers, the IRS has engaged Resultant to scan and ingest a backlog of documents using optical character recognition (OCR). The Submission Processing Modernization project will support improvements to taxpayer service, enhance the fairness of compliance efforts, address federal guidelines and reduce teleworking challenges.

Further, Resultant and Google Cloud are also advancing health outcomes through the modernization of data systems at public health agencies. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has engaged Resultant to centralize, manage, and integrate data sources in an automated way so that they can more rapidly detect and respond to public health threats like disease outbreaks.

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted to recognize Resultant as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”

Resultant team members hold more than 95 Google Cloud certifications and credentials including Cloud Engineers, Cloud DevOps Engineers, Cloud Data Engineers, Machine Learning Engineers, Cloud Database Engineers, Cloud Developers, Cloud Architects, Google Workspace Administrators, Certified Educators and more.

About Resultant

Founded in 2008, Resultant is a technology, data analytics, and digital transformation firm. Resultant works in both the public and private sectors to help clients fulfill their missions, meet their goals, and solve their toughest challenges. Headquartered in Indianapolis with nearly 500 employees nationwide, the firm serves clients nationally with offices in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Odon, Ind.; Springfield, Ill.; Dallas, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Lansing, Mich.; Denver, Colo. and Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit www.resultant.com.

