restor3d Expands into Robotics and Navigation with Strategic Leadership Hires

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DPrinting–restor3d, the medical technology leader in 3D printed, personalized orthopedic implants, announced its strategic expansion into the field of robotics and navigation through the appointment of seasoned leaders, Larry Hazbun and Kirstin Widding.









restor3d is at the forefront of innovation in the field of personalized orthopedic solutions, utilizing advanced 3D printing technology to create patient-specific implants that match the natural human anatomy and provide optimal osseointegration. The company is expanding its capabilities into the realm of robotics and navigation for the surgical delivery of patient specific implants. This expansion aligns with restor3d’s mission to improve patient care through cutting-edge implant technology and also positions the company to offer a suite of tools in the future that allow surgeons to perform patient specific implant procedures using their preferred method of enabling technology.

“ We welcome the addition of Larry Hazbun, Senior Vice President of Robotics and Kirstin Widding, Senior Vice President of Hip & Knee.” Said Ken Gall, restor3d Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder. “ The addition of robotics and navigation technologies is a natural fit with personalization and a perfect compliment to our patient specific implants. By integrating these enabling technologies with our existing 3D-printed patient specific implants and instruments, restor3d is poised to offer a more holistic approach to personalized patient treatment.”

Larry is a forward-thinking executive with over 25 years in leadership of research and development across automotive, aerospace, and medical industries. Before joining restor3d, Larry was the VP of Product Development for the Imaging, Navigation, and Robotics business unit at Globus Medical focusing on navigated and robotic spine surgery. Prior to that, Larry held multiple leadership roles at Mako Surgical Corp, which later went on to be acquired by Stryker, and was instrumental in the development of the Mako robotic assisted surgical platform for total knee, hip, and other orthopedic applications.

Kirstin brings extensive experience as a strategic commercial leader in total hip, knee, shoulder, and enabling technologies with a proven track record of driving revenue growth through impactful integrated marketing, communications, branding, and product solutions. With an unparalleled focus on customer satisfaction, she has successfully developed commercialization strategies, strengthened corporate brands, and built strong relationships with surgeons and distributor partners. Her expertise in business development, strategic partnerships, and product portfolio management, combined with a commitment to innovation and collaboration, positions her as a key change agent within the industry.

With the strategic expansion into robotics and navigation, coupled with the leadership of Larry Hazbun and Kirstin Widding, restor3d is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of innovation in the orthopedic industry. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of personalized healthcare, delivering solutions that include both patient specific implants and a multitude of personalized surgical delivery systems. As restor3d continues to integrate these enabling technologies, it reaffirms its dedication to transforming the future of orthopedic surgery and enhancing patient outcomes worldwide.

About restor3d, Inc.

restor3d is a world leader in 3D printed patient specific musculoskeletal implants and driven by the belief that every patient deserves personalized care. The company holds proprietary expertise and intellectual property in 3D printing of osseointegrative materials, AI-based planning and design automation tools, and digital health solutions to provide seamless data-backed care to optimize individual patient outcomes. Alongside its customers, restor3d is reimagining the musculoskeletal reconstruction landscape. More information is available at www.restor3d.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “future,” “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, distribution challenges, market trends and demand, product efficacy and safety concerns, product or raw material availability and other supply constraints. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

Contacts

Jordan Wagner



Vice President of Marketing, restor3d



Phone: (281) 866-4988



Email: Jordan.Wagner@restor3d.com