Responsive Wins Top AI-Enabled Products for Go-to-Market in SiliconANGLE Media’s Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

The company’s AI-powered Strategic Response Management platform recognized as cutting-edge for go-to-market teams managing bids and proposals

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DDQ--Responsive, the leader in AI-powered Strategic Response Management (SRM) software, today announced it has been named a winner of SiliconANGLE Media’s 2025 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards in the Top AI-enabled products for Go-to-market.

Responsive’s SRM platform is purpose-built to help companies achieve higher win rates and more profitable growth by empowering teams to work smarter when responding to RFPs, RFIs, security questionnaires, ad hoc information requests to sellers and more. Built on a rich foundation of organizational knowledge, the platform harnesses a proprietary blend of the most advanced AI models — machine learning, LLMs and SLMs, Natural Language Processing, Agentic AI and more — to help go-to-market teams respond with far greater speed and accuracy to an increasing number of business-critical requests for information.

“ We’re honored to receive SiliconANGLE Media’s Tech Innovation CUBEd Award recognizing our industry-leading AI capabilities,” said Responsive CEO Ganesh Shankar. “ Responsive harnesses AI to unlock organizational insights and drive profitable growth. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies from machine learning and natural language processing to agentic AI, we’re empowering teams to respond to myriad information requests with unprecedented speed and accuracy.”

The Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards recognize exceptional achievements in technological advancement, highlighting the diverse contributions of the companies and individuals shaping the future of B2B and B2B2C technology. This technology awards program recognizes the most innovative companies (public, private and startups), visionary leaders and groundbreaking products that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Responsive was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.

In addition, the Tech Innovation CUBEd Award follows Responsive’s longstanding leadership in G2’s RFP Software Grid Reports.

" The winners of our inaugural Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards represent some of the boldest thinkers and determined innovators in the tech industry,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “ Each person, company and product honored has proven that true breakthroughs happen when we dare to challenge traditional conventions and pursue ambitious visions."

Using Responsive AI, JAGGAER, a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, increased win rates by double-digits and achieved 15x ROI within three months of deployment. Healthcare technology provider NetSmart submitted 67% more proposals, 10x faster, without increasing headcount. And Microsoft credits Responsive for giving its proposal team — which delivered $10.4 billion in revenue last fiscal year — the knowledge they need to close deals quickly and effectively.

" Today, we honor excellence across the full spectrum of innovation—from the visionary leaders who inspire us, to groundbreaking products that transform industries, to the companies that make it all possible,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “ Our awards program celebrates the courage to think differently, the persistence to overcome obstacles, and the vision to transform bold ideas into real-world impact.”

About Responsive

Responsive (formerly RFPIO) is the global leader in Strategic Response Management software, transforming how organizations share and exchange critical information. The AI-powered Responsive Platform is purpose-built to manage responses at scale, empowering companies across the world to drive profitable growth, mitigate risk and improve employee experiences. Nearly 2,000 customers have standardized on Responsive to respond to RFPs, RFIs, DDQs, ESGs, security questionnaires, ad hoc information requests and more. Responsive is headquartered in Portland, OR, with additional offices in Kansas City, MO and Coimbatore, India. Learn more at responsive.io.

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

