Responsiv Raises $3M to Build the AI Assistant for In-House Legal

Each day, in-house attorneys confront questions spanning diverse products, jurisdictions, and subject matters. If faced with an issue they need to quickly understand, in-house attorneys have two options: engage with costly outside counsel, or use conventional legal research platforms which often means hours of trawling through cases and legal treatises to find the right information. While generative AI has seen rapid adoption across professions, out of the box foundation models do not provide the verifiability needed for the legal field.

“ We’re delivering on the promise of generative AI for legal teams, by solving the trust and verifiability gap,” said Jordan Domash, CEO and Co-Founder of Responsiv. “ In-house attorneys don’t have time for traditional legal research. We started Responsiv to help these teams, who already have too much on their plate, find what they need.”

Founders Nikita Solilov and Jordan Domash have a rich history in developing AI-driven tools for legal professionals. They both spent the past decade at Relativity, the leading eDiscovery platform, staying through the recent investment from Silver Lake which valued the company at more than $3B. They incubated Relativity’s Compliance Business unit where Nikita was Head of Engineering and Jordan was General Manager, and scaled that business from ideation to 50 employees.

Responsiv lets attorneys use natural language to describe what they are looking for and get trusted answers that are backed by verifiable references. It aggregates relevant statutes, cases, regulatory guidance, and legal analysis, and generates a comprehensive answer enriched with in-line references. Beyond this fact finding, Responsiv also generates clauses, templates, or policies that align with the output.

With Responsiv, research time can be cut down from several hours to just 90 seconds. Multi-state surveys, some of the more time intensive research projects, can take weeks of work or cost $50k to $100k or more when going through outside counsel. A legal team saves tens of thousands of dollars and several weeks of time by using Responsiv instead.

“ We believe that Generative AI will transform how legal work is done, and research is a compelling wedge. While other startups have focused on legal professionals at firms, Responsiv is building a product for in-house legal teams and their unique workflows,” said Mike Duboe, Partner at Greylock. “ Jordan and Nikita are thoughtful and strategic, with deep empathy for the problem and expertise in the space, which is just the kind of team we love to back at Greylock.”

