Responsible AI Institute’s Amanda Lawson Receives Recognition from Women in AI Ethics

Global Initiative Increases Recognition, Representation and Empowerment of Women in AI Ethics

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amanda Lawson, AI policy manager at Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute), a non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating the responsible use of AI worldwide, has been recognized by Women in AI Ethics (WAIE) on its 2024 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics list. This accolade underscores Amanda’s influential leadership and dedication to RAI Institute’s mission to successfully scale and operationalize responsible AI practices. The honorees were carefully selected for their commitment to AI ethics and track record in fostering diversity in the industry.





“ I’m honored to be recognized as a leading force in responsible AI by WAIE,” said Amanda Lawson, AI policy manager at RAI Institute. “ Marginalized voices must be elevated to promote inclusivity and diversity in AI so technology can advance responsibly and safely. Empowering and heeding the calls to mitigate the harms of AI is key to responsible AI and for developers and adopters of AI systems to ensure beneficial, fair and innovative outcomes for society.”

Lawson’s recognition by WAIE emphasizes the need for diverse perspectives in AI to influence tech companies, academia and policymakers to integrate these principles in AI research and applications.

There is increasing recognition across society to ensure AI deployment happens in a fair, explainable, safe and accountable manner. In alignment with this growing industry awareness, RAI Institute recently launched its first set of Responsible AI Safety and Effectiveness (RAISE) Benchmarks to assist companies in enhancing the integrity of their AI products, services and systems by integrating responsible AI principles into their development and deployment processes.

“ We are beyond excited for Amanda to be recognized as a game-changing contributor to the ethical AI movement,” said Var Shankar, executive director of RAI Institute. “ She is an integral member of the RAI Institute team, as shown by her leadership of our Automated Systems for Employment Working Group, her work developing responsible AI capacity for our members across industries and sectors, and her unwavering advocacy for underrepresented communities.”

How to Become a RAI Institute Member

RAI Institute invites new members to join in driving innovation and advancing responsible AI. Collaborating with esteemed organizations, RAI Institute develops practical approaches to mitigate AI-related risks and fosters the growth of responsible AI practices. Explore membership options here.

About Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute)

Founded in 2016, Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute) is a global and member-driven non-profit dedicated to enabling successful responsible AI efforts in organizations. RAI Institute’s conformity assessments and certifications for AI systems support practitioners as they navigate the complex landscape of AI products. Members include ATB Financial, Amazon Web Services, Boston Consulting Group, Yum! Brands, Shell, Chevron, Roche, and many other leading companies and institutions collaborate with RAI Institute to bring responsible AI to all industry sectors.

Follow RAI Institute on Social Media

LinkedIn

X (formerly Twitter)



Slack

Contacts

Media Contacts

Audrey Briers



Bhava Communications for RAI Institute



rai@bhavacom.com

+1 (858) 522-0898

Nicole McCaffrey



Head of Marketing, RAI Institute



nicole@responsible.ai

+1 (440) 785-3588