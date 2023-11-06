Home Business Wire Resort Lifestyle Communities Elevates Procurement and Supplier Management with Zycus' AI-Driven Solutions
Resort Lifestyle Communities Elevates Procurement and Supplier Management with Zycus' AI-Driven Solutions

LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Resort Lifestyle Communities, renowned for its all-inclusive retirement living, has entered a multi-year partnership with Zycus, a pioneer in cognitive procurement software solutions, to optimize its procurement processes using Zycus’ AI-powered technologies.


Resort Lifestyle Communities’ commitment to providing a worry-free retirement lifestyle aligns seamlessly with Zycus’ innovative solutions. With a focus on resident comfort, safety, and enjoyment, Resort Lifestyle Communities boasts a team of dedicated professionals, including live-in managers, 24/7 medical alert support, gourmet chefs, housekeepers, maintenance staff, a full-time lifestyle director, and more.

We’re thrilled to join forces with Zycus to optimize our procurement and supplier management processes. We look forward to leveraging the ongoing improvement in our expense management processes, to better focus on our core customers; the residents.”
 Steve Mueller, Chief Operating Officer, Resort Lifestyle Communities

The organization has chosen to implement the following modules from Zycus: eInvoicing, eProcurement, iSupplier, and iConsole. Resort Lifestyle Communities’ decision to partner with Zycus was driven by several key factors – including:

  • Ease of Use
  • Availability of Punch-outs and Hosted Catalogs
  • Capabilities of Supplier Onboarding
  • Ability for Platform to Evolve as Needed
  • Training and Support Offered by Zycus

We’re honored to partner with Resort Lifestyle Communities to elevate their procurement and supplier management. Our team is dedicated to providing unwavering support and expertise throughout the journey. Together, we’ll enhance their operations, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience that ultimately benefits their residents and staff alike.
Dixit Jasani, Senior Vice President – Global Sales, Zycus

About Zycus:

Zycus is the pioneer in Cognitive Procurement software and has been a trusted partner of choice for large global enterprises for two decades. Zycus has been consistently recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and other analysts for its Source-to-Pay integrated suite. Zycus powers its S2P software with the revolutionary Merlin AI Suite. Merlin AI takes over the tactical tasks and empowers procurement and AP officers to focus on strategic projects; offers data-driven actionable insights for quicker and smarter decisions, and its conversational AI offers a B2C type user-experience to the end-users. Start your #CognitiveProcurement journey with us, as you are #MeantforMore.

