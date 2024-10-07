Resonate Introduces a Revolutionary Suite of AI-Powered Consumer Data and Intelligence Solutions Delivering Unmatched Speed and Precision, and Predictive Modeling

The new suite empowers marketers to maximize customer lifetime value with unmatched efficiency.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Resonate, a leader in predictive consumer intelligence, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking suite of AI-powered solutions that will redefine how brands understand and engage with their customers and prospects. These rAI-Enabled Solutions are driven by Resonate’s proprietary AI infrastructure, enabling unmatched precision, predictive modeling capabilities, and real-time insights that empower marketers, analysts, and data scientists to make faster, smarter decisions. Additionally, rAI transforms any ground truth into actionable insights, quickly and cost-effectively answering questions about individuals while seamlessly connecting deep consumer understanding to marketing execution, delivering superior outcomes unmatched by competitors.





The Suite offers three major AI-powered tools to help brands maximize customer lifetime value and drive growth: rAI-powered Predictive Modeling, rAI-powered Data Install for Website Personalization and Resonate Embeddings.

The Predictive Modeling solution redefines the strategic technique that typically requires hiring teams and costly investments to ensure the appropriate models are being implemented. By combining Resonate’s proprietary behavioral data with AI models, this solution can detect customer behaviors such as churn risk and high value customer identification, enabling brands to improve targeting, customer lifecycle management and revenue growth.

Resonate’s rAI-Powered Data Install for Website Personalization enhances engagement and conversions by delivering continuously updated consumer data, enabling real-time personalization for website visitors on first touch. This solution not only improves conversion rates but also fosters deeper customer connections, offering brands a more effective way to convert leads and elevate their overall online experience.

Resonate Embeddings provides a secure, privacy-compliant 90-day digital footprint of U.S. consumers, helping brands enhance customer acquisition and retention by accurately predicting future behaviors. By integrating these data embeddings into existing models, brands can better anticipate customer needs, behaviors, and preferences, ultimately driving stronger performance.

“The launch of these rAI Enabled Solutions is a defining moment for the market,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. “We’re transforming how marketers understand, model and engage consumers by leveraging our proprietary AI infrastructure and unmatched data to provide a comprehensive, dynamic, view of consumer behavior — delivering results within 72 hours. This goes beyond data and insights; it’s about precision, accuracy, and speed to action that empowers clients to anticipate and respond to consumer needs in real-time. For a fraction of the time and cost of current solutions, our tools offer an unparalleled ability to predict and act on future behavior, keeping our clients one step ahead.”

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in predictive consumer intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer and voter data for insights, analysis and activation. The Resonate data set includes more than 15,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 250 million U.S. consumer profiles. Resonate data is delivered directly through top demand-side platform (DSP) providers, data append and licensing, the Resonate Ignite platform or through Resonate Managed Media Services. Hundreds of companies and campaigns use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a comprehensive and continuously updated understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy, or support certain brands, products, candidates or causes.

