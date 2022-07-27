ResoluteAI launches Collections, a collaboration tool to advance data-driven decisions

Intelligence engine accelerates the generation of shareable reports from internal and external databases within a single platform.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—ResoluteAI, the intelligence engine for the life sciences industry, announced today the release of Collections, a collaboration tool that facilitates the generation of shareable reports to support decision-making for life science organizations. Users can explore internal and external data sources, annotate insights from aggregated search results, and share them with colleagues via an interactive webpage or PDF. Collections helps teams efficiently inform decisions to support competitive intelligence, biomarker discovery, drug repurposing, and more.

“Scientific organizations are under more pressure than ever to ‘make the right decision:’ R&D costs are exploding, timelines are tightening, and employee turnover is accelerating,” said Steve Goldstein, CEO of ResoluteAI. “Manually aggregating data from various internal and external databases to meaningfully inform business or R&D strategy has become too labor-intensive. We built Collections as a solution to intelligently explore the vast network of data available to scientific organizations, guide them to relevant insights, and convey these findings to their colleagues.”

Collections represents the next step forward to drive truly data-driven decisions for research, medical affairs, and business development teams across the life sciences industry. With ResoluteAI’s interactive analytics and visualizations, Collections helps teams collaborate and intelligently make connections to drive their business forward.

Collections provides a unified experience to help life science organizations quickly find and share critical internal and external research to guide their decision-making:

Simultaneously search across consistently tagged internal and external research databases, including both structured and unstructured data

Filter, annotate, analyze, and visualize relevant search results

Automatically create a formatted report that can be immediately shared with colleagues via a weblink or a PDF

Collections enhances and accelerates collaboration and provides a complete landscape for any research project.

About ResoluteAI

ResoluteAI is the intelligence engine to drive truly data-driven decisions for research, medical affairs, and business development teams across the life sciences industry. Combined with ResoluteAI’s interactive analytics and downloadable visualizations, it helps make connections that lead to breakthrough discoveries.

