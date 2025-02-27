ResilienceVC Announces Oversubscribed, Debut Fund With Over $56M In AUM To Invest In Fintech Solutions Driving Financial Resilience Across The U.S.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ResilienceVC, a seed-stage venture capital firm that invests in fintech startups driving financial resilience for all Americans, today announced the close of its debut, oversubscribed fund. With its inaugural fund attracting a diverse range of strategic investors and its management of early-stage investments for the Discover Financial Health Improvement Fund, the firm’s total assets under management stand at over $56M. Focused on early-stage fintech companies, ResilienceVC is reshaping the venture capital landscape by combining purpose-driven investing with a commitment to top-tier financial returns.

With over 70% of Americans struggling with financial health and approximately two-thirds living paycheck to paycheck, ResilienceVC’s investments are focused on solutions that can significantly tackle these widespread challenges. Fund I will focus on embedded fintech companies that find new ways to address financial challenges such as the path to homeownership, limited access to affordable insurance, and obstacles to accessing pre-tax and other government benefits. The firm has already made investments in startups that demonstrate high growth potential while delivering meaningful impact, with its portfolio including Alice, Chaiz, EarlyBird, Foyer, Mirza, OS Benefits, PartnerSlate and Suma, among others. The firm expects to make 25 investments with an average initial investment of $1 million per company.

“When people have easy access to high-quality, relevant, and affordable financial tools through channels they are already familiar with, they are able to increase earnings, reduce expenses, mitigate risks, and build assets,” said Tahira Dosani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of ResilienceVC. “This is a win-win as it creates financial resilience for Americans as well as more stable, loyal, and profitable customers for the companies providing those services. Our deep experience operating and investing in companies that serve underserved consumers has given us a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in this space. We're better able to source, screen, and support companies that are generating measurable value and delivering best-in-class returns.”

The successful, oversubscribed close of Fund I reflects strong investor confidence in ResilienceVC’s vision and expertise, especially in a challenging fundraising environment. The fund’s investor base includes institutions, banks, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and foundations that share the belief that financial resilience is both a societal necessity and a compelling, investable market opportunity. Strategic fintech, VC, foundations and policy and impact focused limited partners for the fund include MetLife, the Skoll Foundation, and Ally Financial, among many others.

"Financial services should provide stability, not stress – but too often, gaps in the system leave families struggling with everyday financial shocks and unable to build for the future," said Vikas Raj, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of ResilienceVC. "Next generation fintech innovations, especially those harnessing AI and embedded finance, have the power to change that. But founders need more than vision – they need capital and strategic support to scale transformative solutions. We built ResilienceVC to bridge that gap, backing bold entrepreneurs who are expanding financial access in a way that helps consumers, strengthens small businesses, and positions startups for long-term success."

Founded in 2023 by Tahira Dosani and Vikas Raj, ResilienceVC combines decades of experience in fintech venture capital, operational leadership and financial services innovation. As former co-managing directors at Accion Venture Lab, the two have built extensive track records as they together invested in and managed over 50 companies, successfully exited numerous startups and built an impressive roster of unicorns. Along with their commercial M&A and PE backgrounds, Tahira and Vikas have experience working with scaled financial services startups in their foundational stages, including launching Afghanistan's first mobile payment systems and pioneering microfinance institutions in India. This gives them a deep understanding of their customers that sets them apart from other fintech VCs. Their combined operational and investment expertise uniquely positions ResilienceVC to identify promising opportunities, mentor entrepreneurs and scale impactful financial solutions.

"There are many seed-stage fintech investors and even more impact investors, but none who focus on both the way that ResilienceVC does," said Avi Karnani, CEO and Co-Founder of Alice. "Vikas and Tahira actively help us navigate the complexities of bringing pretax benefits to hourly workers. They focus on what matters—from introductions to operational guidance and strategic support. They're a text message away from getting in the trenches with us to help with an issue or grow our business. We're thrilled to have such supportive partners in the early stage of our journey."

As one of the only early-stage fintech specialist funds in Washington, D.C., the firm is able to leverage its location and relationships with regulators and policymakers while maintaining strong ties to Silicon Valley and other innovation hubs nationwide. This unique positioning is especially crucial in a time of regulatory changes in the financial services sector and beyond, as it enables ResilienceVC to navigate shifting landscapes and support fintech companies that align with positive, transformative outcomes.

About ResilienceVC

ResilienceVC is a seed-stage venture capital firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., dedicated to fostering financial resilience across the United States by investing in innovative fintech solutions. Founded in 2023 by Tahira Dosani and Vikas Raj, ResilienceVC combines decades of experience in venture capital, operational leadership, and fintech innovation. The firm is uniquely positioned to back early-stage startups that address financial challenges faced by Americans across the country while delivering top-tier returns for investors. For more information, visit www.resilience.vc.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bianca Roses

bianca@rosespr.com