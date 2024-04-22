Residential Internet Company Kinetic Earns Two National Newsweek Accolades

Accolades include “Best for Affordability” and “Best for High-Speed Rural DSL”

Kinetic takes a leading role in delivering connectivity to overlooked and underserved areas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic continues to stand out among the competition as a contender for rural high-speed broadband and affordability, according to two April 2024 Newsweek announcements: “Best for Affordability” and “Best High-Speed Rural Internet Provider.”





In the Newsweek article about affordability, Kinetic’s multi-gig specials starting at $39.99 with autopay and a price guarantee for a year were highlighted. In a second Newsweek article, Kinetic DSL, and fiber-backed DSL, were recognized as “Best for High-Speed Rural Internet.”

Kinetic has no annual contracts or data caps.

“ These accolades are evidence of our commitment to providing state-of-the-art internet service and an excellent customer experience at an affordable rate everywhere we serve,” said Ben Midanek, Kinetic’s chief marketing officer. “ Many of our Kinetic teammates are also Kinetic customers and experience firsthand the quality of the services we deliver, which instills in us a profound sense of pride and responsibility. We are not just serving our communities; we are an integral part of them, passionately dedicated to enhancing our collective digital experience.”

“ We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by such a nationally known and iconic brand as Newsweek,” he said. “ This honor reflects Kinetic’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality internet services and our dedication to providing unparalleled customer service.”

These accolades follow recent announcements by Forbes Home recognizing Kinetic as a “Best Fiber Internet Provider of 2024.” Kinetic was also identified highlighted by CNET as a “Best for Fast DSL Internet Speeds.”

Interested customers may call toll free at 800-255-8358 to find out if they are, or will be, eligible for Kinetic fiber, or they may visit the windstream.com/kinetic-fiber-for-you to view plans and pricing.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

