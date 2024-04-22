Residential Internet Company Kinetic Earns Two National Newsweek Accolades

- Accolades include “Best for Affordability” and “Best for High-Speed Rural DSL”
- Kinetic takes a leading role in delivering connectivity to overlooked and underserved areas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic continues to stand out among the competition as a contender for rural high-speed broadband and affordability, according to two April 2024 Newsweek announcements: “Best for Affordability” and “Best High-Speed Rural Internet Provider.”
In the Newsweek article about affordability, Kinetic’s multi-gig specials starting at $39.99 with autopay and a price guarantee for a year were highlighted. In a second Newsweek article, Kinetic DSL, and fiber-backed DSL, were recognized as “Best for High-Speed Rural Internet.”
Kinetic has no annual contracts or data caps.
“These accolades are evidence of our commitment to providing state-of-the-art internet service and an excellent customer experience at an affordable rate everywhere we serve,” said Ben Midanek, Kinetic’s chief marketing officer. “Many of our Kinetic teammates are also Kinetic customers and experience firsthand the quality of the services we deliver, which instills in us a profound sense of pride and responsibility. We are not just serving our communities; we are an integral part of them, passionately dedicated to enhancing our collective digital experience.”
“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by such a nationally known and iconic brand as Newsweek,” he said. “This honor reflects Kinetic’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality internet services and our dedication to providing unparalleled customer service.”
These accolades follow recent announcements by Forbes Home recognizing Kinetic as a “Best Fiber Internet Provider of 2024.” Kinetic was also identified highlighted by CNET as a “Best for Fast DSL Internet Speeds.”
Interested customers may call toll free at 800-255-8358 to find out if they are, or will be, eligible for Kinetic fiber, or they may visit the windstream.com/kinetic-fiber-for-you to view plans and pricing.
About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.
