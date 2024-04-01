Resecurity Wins GOVIES Government Security Award 2024 for Risk Analysis

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Resecurity (USA), a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting major Fortune 100 corporations and government agencies worldwide, is honored to announce it has been awarded the top recognition from Security Today’s GOVIES Government Security Awards 2024 in the Risk Analysis category. The awards celebrate outstanding government security products and are selected by an independent panel of judges based on criteria including features, innovation, user friendliness, interoperability, quality, design, market opportunity, impact in the security industry, technical advances, and scalability.









International law enforcement agencies, the public sector, global financial, insurance and investment companies from the Fortune 100 rely on Resecurity’s exclusive risk intelligence data sources, robust technology, and expertise to address the most complex security challenges and investigations. Having an established local presence in over 14 geographies covering North America, Latin America, European Union, APAC, and MENA, Resecurity enables customers to navigate the dynamically changing threat landscape and perform effective risk assessment of cyber and physical threats targeting brand, critical business assets, executives, customers and IT/OT supply chain.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award, stating, “We are immensely proud to be recognized with the 2024 The GOVIES Government Security Award in the Risk Analysis category. This accolade reaffirms our dedication to providing state-of-the-art risk analysis solutions that empower government agencies to safeguard their critical assets against evolving cyber threats. At Resecurity, we remain committed to driving innovation and excellence in the field of cybersecurity, and this award serves as a testament to our team’s hard work and expertise.”

Ralph C. Jensen, the publisher of Security Today Magazine, expressed his excitement about the diverse array of products receiving awards this year, stating, “The wide range of products taking home awards this year exemplify the highest standards of creativity and effectiveness in addressing complex security concerns. We’re excited to honor these companies as they continue to support and enhance the government security industry.”

The 2024 GOVIES Government Security Award 2024 further solidifies Resecurity’s position as the leading provider of innovative risk analysis and intelligence solutions trusted by government and law enforcement agencies worldwide. With a relentless focus on innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, Resecurity remains at the forefront of the cybersecurity and risk management industry, helping organizations navigate the complex and ever-evolving threat landscape 24/7/365 with global reach and access.

About the GOVIES

The GOVIES recognizes outstanding government security products in a variety of categories and the criterion for selecting the winners includes effectiveness of impact to the security industry, as well as innovation, design and features.

The GOVIES Government Security Awards were launched in 2009 by 1105 Media Infrastructure Solutions Group, the same company behind Security Today, the only integrated product and technology magazine and online editorial magazine reaching the entire security market. The Awards are competitive, and winners are selected by an independent panel of judges from the security industry.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

