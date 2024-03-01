Home Business Wire Resecurity Wins Emerging Threat Intelligence Innovator Award at CyberX Qatar 2024 Summit
Resecurity Wins Emerging Threat Intelligence Innovator Award at CyberX Qatar 2024 Summit

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Resecurity, Inc. has been honored with the prestigious Emerging Threat Intelligence Innovator Award at the CyberX Qatar Summit 2024 held in Doha on February 21, 2024. The recognition underscores Resecurity’s commitment to advancing the cybersecurity technologies through innovative solutions that address effective protection in scope of National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSS), National Development Strategy II, and Qatar National Vision 2030.




In an era of increasing digitization, safeguarding critical information infrastructure and ensuring a secure online environment are paramount concerns for nations worldwide. The State of Qatar has been at the forefront of these efforts, implementing robust measures to counter cyber threats and bolster cybersecurity resilience.

The CyberX Qatar Summit, now in its third annual iteration, serves as a unique industry platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and top-tier cybersecurity experts to convene and exchange insights on emerging threats, best practices, and cutting-edge solutions.

The Emerging Threat Intelligence Innovator Award underscores Resecurity’s commitment to driving innovation in cybersecurity and supporting organizations in their mission to combat sophisticated cyber threats effectively. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Resecurity remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge intelligence-driven solutions that empower organizations to stay resilient in the face of emerging cyber threats.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

GENE YOO, press@resecurity.com

