Resecurity Joins the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a leading provider of cybersecurity and threat intelligence solutions protecting Fortune 100 and government agencies worldwide, is proud to announce that it has joined the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI) to strengthen and support financial crime investigation with advanced security solutions. This new partnership will focus on fortifying defenses against financial crime by leveraging Resecurity’s expertise in cyber threat intelligence and risk management.

In 1968, a group of credit card investigators and law enforcement professionals organized and formed the Association of Credit Card Investigators (ACCI), expanding in 1974 to the International Association of Credit Card Investigators (IACCI). Later, this organization transformed into IAFCI.

IAFCI is an international organization that provides a collaborative environment for financial fraud investigators and payment industry professionals. The organization’s new alliance with Resecurity will reinforce existing initiatives and introduce additional insights and programs to enhance fraud prevention methods.

Through this collaboration with IAFCI, Resecurity reaffirms its commitment to protecting the financial industry while building a global network of experts to address the challenges of financial crime investigation. This partnership marks another step towards a more secure financial ecosystem, and we encourage industry professionals to follow our progress as we advance this mission.

About Resecurity:

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About IAFCI:

The International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI) is a global network of professionals dedicated to the investigation and prevention of financial crimes. IAFCI provides training, resources, and a collaborative platform for law enforcement, financial institutions, and industry leaders to combat fraud and financial threats. For more information, visit www.iafci.org.

Gene Yoo, press@resecurity.com