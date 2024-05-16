Resecurity Honored with President’s “E Star” Award – Recognized Leader in Cybersecurity Exports

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting major Fortune 500 giants worldwide, proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of the esteemed President’s “E Star” Award, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports, at a ceremony hosted by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo in Washington, D.C. This award underscores Resecurity’s unwavering commitment to advancing cybersecurity exports and marks a significant milestone in the company’s illustrious journey.









Created in 1961 by Executive Order of the President, the President’s “E” Award is the highest recognition a U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports. U.S. companies that have successfully grown their exports in overseas markets, along with companies or organizations that have facilitated the exports of others, are nominated by the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) U.S. Commercial Service, within the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“Trade impacts the lives of every American worker, business and community,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “I am proud to recognize this year’s President’s ‘E’ and ‘E Star’ award recipients for their efforts and contributions to increase economic prosperity across our country and further position the U.S. private sector as the partner of choice in markets around the globe.”

With a mission to safeguard digital ecosystems against evolving threats, Resecurity continues to push the boundaries of innovation, setting new standards for excellence in the cybersecurity industry.

“To receive the ‘President’s E-Award’ is a tremendous honor for our team,” said Gene Yoo, Resecurity CEO. “This recognition validates our deep commitment to making an impact in the global market. Resecurity remains committed to promoting the U.S. cybersecurity technologies internationally. We support our partners and industry peers around the world with the best solutions to protect what matters.”

Through strategic partnerships, groundbreaking research, and a customer-centric approach, Resecurity remains at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, empowering businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and resilience.

The need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more critical as the world becomes increasingly interconnected. Resecurity’s receipt of the President’s “E Star” Award underscores its pivotal role in advancing America’s cybersecurity exports. It signifies a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in safeguarding digital assets and infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Resecurity remains steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation, forging strategic partnerships, and empowering organizations to navigate the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape with confidence and resilience. With this prestigious recognition, Resecurity reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in America’s cybersecurity exports and a driving force behind its digital resilience.

For more information about Resecurity and its innovative cybersecurity solutions, please visit https://www.resecurity.com.

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

Contacts

Gene Yoo



press@resecurity.com