Research Published in JACC Advances: Investigational AI Software Used for Breast Arterial Calcification Scoring is a Viable and Clinically Relevant Tool to Predict Cardiovascular Outcomes and Mortality in Women

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—CureMetrix® has announced that a new peer-reviewed research study has demonstrated the viability of using its investigational AI-enabled automated breast arterial calcification (BAC) detection software on mammograms to inform personalized risk-prediction for mortality and cardiovascular disease among women. Reporting of BAC was feasible and reliable using the AI algorithm within a validated, proprietary investigational software called cmAngio®*.





The study, Automated Breast Arterial Calcification Score is Associated with Cardiovascular Outcomes and Mortality, published online in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) Advances on Sept. 26, 2024, validated the utility of the novel AI algorithm for personalized BAC detection and segmentation.

The paper assessed the association of BAC (both presence and extent) with cardiovascular disease (CVD) outcomes. The retrospective study followed more than 18,000 women for up to 11 years and used an AI-generated BAC score, which was assessed as both a binary and continuous variable.

Regression analyses evaluated the association between BAC and adverse prevalent and incident outcomes such as acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, stroke and mortality. Analyses were adjusted for age, race, diabetes, smoking, blood pressure, cholesterol and history of CVD and chronic kidney disease.

“It’s exciting to have scientific validation of the feasibility and clinical relevance of using AI to accurately detect and score breast arterial calcifications on mammograms and potentially improve personalized CVD risk stratification,” said Kevin Harris, president, CureMetrix. “We fully support collaboration across cardiology, radiology and primary care teams in order to advance the use of technology to improve preventative healthcare for women.”

The results of the study showed that each 10-point increase in an individual’s BAC score (Bradley Score™: 0-100) was associated with 8% higher mortality (HR 1.08 [95% CI 1.06-1.11]) and 8% higher composite outcome risk (HR 1.08 [95% CI 1.06-1.10]). Notably, BAC was especially predictive among younger women aged 40-59. Patients with BAC have three times higher odds of developing adverse outcomes such as myocardial infarction, stroke, heart failure, and mortality (composite outcome OR = 3.18, 95% CI: 2.81 – 3.61), highlighting the potential benefits of early intervention.

The research was conducted using anonymized patient records at University of California San Diego Health.

“We hope these research findings will increase awareness of breast arterial calcifications being used as a cardiac risk factor. Our goal is to ultimately leverage established routine screenings for preventative cardiovascular care,” said Lori B. Daniels, MD, MAS, FACC, senior author of the study, Professor of Cardiology at UC San Diego School of Medicine and board-certified cardiologist at UC San Diego Health.

Disclosures: Please see the full paper at https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacadv.2024.101283 for more detail. Authors QMB, NN, ME, and LBD have served as consultants to CureMetrix. Authors RM and JW are employees of CureMetrix. The remaining authors have nothing to disclose. The first and senior authors had access to all data and drafted the manuscript independently.

*cmAngio® is FDA-cleared for BAC detection and localization. The device is not a diagnostic tool for cardiac or any other specific disease, nor does it predict the development of any disease. The version that outputs the Bradley Score is for research only and not for commercial distribution at this time.

About CureMetrix

CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves disease detection and survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix has partnered with practicing radiologists, cardiologists and esteemed institutions around the world to develop algorithms that impact women’s healthcare. From breast cancer to heart disease to kidney disease we believe AI can be used to improve outcomes for patients and extend the impact and value of screening programs globally. Our mission is to help save lives with early and more accurate detection, and support improved clinical and financial outcomes, delivering technology that doctors, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence. Visit www.CureMetrix.com.

Contacts

Jenni Bowring



jenni.bowring@padillaco.com

651.226.3858