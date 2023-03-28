RepRisk Launches ESG Risk Data on Snowflake Marketplace

Joint customers can identify and assess material ESG risks to inform financial decision-making with RepRisk ESG risk data

ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RepRisk, an ESG data science firm, today announced that it has launched ESG risk data on Snowflake Marketplace. ESG risk data availability on Snowflake Marketplace will enable joint customers to access independent ESG risk data efficiently while simplifying and safeguarding their internal data processes.

Jenny Nordby, Head of Business Development at RepRisk, commented: “This partnership represents the growing consensus across financial services that ESG data is imperative for robust and decisive financial decision-making. We are happy to partner with Snowflake to enable our joint customers to seamlessly plug ESG data into their internal systems, and ultimately, use that data to mitigate risk and improve business conduct.”

RepRisk and Snowflake are working together to help customers make informed business decisions and drive innovation by enabling effective data security, scalability, assessment, and governance. Making the Zurich-based company’s data more seamlessly available will result in more flexibility in data processing and manipulation for new and existing clients that include asset managers, banks, hedge funds, corporates, insurance providers, and governments.

“With its capacity to identify and assess material ESG risk, RepRisk’s dataset is aligned with Snowflake’s efforts to drive more sustainable, informed, and smart financial decision-making – all within a more streamlined and efficient process. We’re looking forward to seeing how this addition will lead to the consideration and implementation of ESG for our customers,” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace.

Joint customers can now leverage RepRisk ESG risk data on Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to gain a better understanding of their ESG risk exposure by leveraging an ESG risk dataset that is unique in the industry. To generate their dataset, RepRisk intentionally excludes company self-disclosures to provide clear and transparent insights on a company’s ESG and business conduct risks. RepRisk takes an outside-in approach by looking at a broad range of public media and stakeholder sources in 23 languages to identify ESG risks – with daily data updates across 101 ESG risk factors mapped to standards such as UNGC, SASB, and SDGs. RepRisk enables companies, investors, and others to proactively mitigate these risks that can lead to reputational, compliance, and financial impacts for the company and its stakeholders, as well as impacts on people and the planet.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.

About RepRisk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a pioneer in ESG data science that leverages the combination of AI and machine learning with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information and identify material ESG risks. RepRisk’s flagship product, the RepRisk ESG Risk Platform, is the world’s largest and most comprehensive due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, with expertise in 23 languages and coverage of 225,000+ public and private companies and 60,000+ infrastructure projects. For more than a decade, the world’s leading financial institutions and corporations have trusted RepRisk for due diligence and risk management across their operations, business relationships, and investments. Find out more on reprisk.com.

Contacts

Gina Walser



RepRisk Head of Marketing and Communications



media@reprisk.com