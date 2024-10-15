Home Business Wire Representative Newhouse to Visit Sila Moses Lake for a Town Hall Discussion...
Representative Newhouse to Visit Sila Moses Lake for a Town Hall Discussion About Technology Advancements and Community Impact

di Business Wire

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join Sila on October 18 at its Moses Lake manufacturing plant for a town hall-style discussion with U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, community partners, and Sila employees. The discussion will focus on how Moses Lake is becoming a hub for advanced battery technology, the impact on the U.S. battery supply chain, and local workforce development initiatives, including Sila’s partnership with Big Bend Community College and Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center. This event emphasizes Sila’s commitment to supporting regional economic growth and building a strong domestic battery supply chain.


Who:

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

Rosendo Alvarado, Moses Lake Plant Manager, Sila

Alex Fitzsimmons, Head of Government Affairs, Sila

Sarah Thompson Tweedy, President, Big Bend Community College

Rhyanne Berryman, Director of Business Retention and Expansion, Grant County Economic Development Council

Richard Hanover, Director of Business Development, Port of Moses Lake

Dan Roach, Executive Director, Port of Moses Lake

What: A town-hall style event with Rep. Dan Newhouse to discuss technological innovation, the importance of workforce development, and Grant County’s role in enhancing the U.S. battery supply chain. The discussion will be moderated by Sila’s Head of Government Affairs Alex Fitzsimmons.

Where: Sila Moses Lake, 3741 Rd N NE, Moses Lake, WA 98837

When: Friday, October 18, 2024

Registration: To attend or request interviews, please email sila@sutherlandgold.com by October 16, 2024.

About Sila

Founded in 2011, Sila is a next-generation battery materials company with the mission to power the world’s transition to clean energy. Sila shipped the world’s first commercially available silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries in 2021. Sila’s materials drive battery performance enhancements in consumer electronics devices and will power electric vehicles starting with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class series. Committed to American leadership in clean energy production, Sila is scaling its technology at its manufacturing facility in Moses Lake, Washington. Major investors include 8VC, Bessemer Venture Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Coatue, In-Q-Tel, Matrix Partners, Sutter Hill Ventures, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

Contacts

SutherlandGold Group for Sila

Phone: 206-960-5927

Email: sila@sutherlandgold.com
Website: silanano.com

