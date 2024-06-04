ReposiTrak Welcomes a New Retailer to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

The Retailer Will Add More Than 150 Stores and 600 Suppliers to the Queue, Bolstering the World’s Largest and Fastest-Growing Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world’s leader in food traceability and regulatory compliance, leveraging its comprehensive inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, welcomes a major retailer to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). The retailer will use RTN to collect and store the intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for thousands of its suppliers in advance of the January 2026 deadline.





The majority of the retailer’s approximately 600 suppliers, and nearly 950 supplier facilities, are integrated with RTN enabling them to transmit KDEs, not only to this retailer but also to other partners in the network. This integration streamlines compliance processes across the board and improves efficiency. With the addition of around 150 stores, RTN significantly increases its footprint in the retail sector, further solidifying its role in enhancing traceability and food safety on a global scale.

“When retailers add their suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, we manage the entire implementation process,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “By optimizing supplier onboarding, we ensure FSMA 204 compliance. Drawing on our extensive network of already onboarded suppliers, we accelerate the process, saving valuable time and resources.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is free for retailers and wholesalers, and suppliers pay a nominal, per-facility fee to connect to an unlimited number of in-network customers. No additional hardware or software is required and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the FSMA 204 food traceability law.

About ReposiTrak:

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com

