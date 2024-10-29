ReposiTrak Welcomes 50 New Dairy Product Suppliers to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

As regulatory deadlines approach, 50 dairy suppliers join ReposiTrak to harness its innovative, hardware-free traceability solutions

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to welcome 50 new dairy suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.





The 50 companies joining the network represent a diverse range of established brands in the dairy sector. Among them are three featured suppliers, each with over a century of expertise. These include a farmer-owned cooperative with more than 100 years of cheesemaking experience and a commitment to a reliable supply chain, a dairy cooperative founded in 1919 with a longstanding dedication to quality and award-winning products, and a Vermont-based cream cheese producer established in 1899 that combines traditional methods with innovative products like yogurt-based cream cheese. Each of these companies can now seamlessly share traceability data across the ReposiTrak network.

“Suppliers today are tasked with providing data that meets the specific requirements of each retailer, as well as FDA requirements,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “With ReposiTrak, suppliers can submit data in any format, and our solution ensures it aligns with both retailer and FDA requirements, streamlining compliance and simplifying data exchange across their networks.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com

