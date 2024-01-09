ReposiTrak Traceability Network Continues Rapid Growth with 3 New Produce Suppliers Including Indoor Grower, Ripening Operation and Large-scale Producer/Distributor

ReposiTrak is doing traceability throughout the food supply chain, while others are only talking about it

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of a sustainable indoor produce farm, one of North America’s largest privately-owned banana ripeners, and a large fresh and fresh-cut produce company to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). The new users will exchange complex, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in the supply chain, ensuring compliance ahead of the January 2026 deadline.





The users include:

An Ohio-based indoor farm that uses 100% renewable energy, 95% less water than traditional methods, and robotics to grow salad greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and other Food Traceability List (FTL) foods

A fourth-generation, Chicago-based banana wholesaler and fresh fruit distributor that uses the most advanced technology to ripen bananas, tomatoes, mangoes, seasonal fruit and more

One of the world’s leading producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables

“The ReposiTrak solution works for those using advanced technologies, traditional methods, or a blended approach throughout their operations,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “FSMA 204 compliance is a requirement for everyone and it’s our goal to make traceability easy and affordable for everyone.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.

