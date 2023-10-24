ReposiTrak Traceability Network Adds East Coast Seafood Suppliers

Leading FSMA 204 food traceability platform continues to expand market share, signs two new seafood suppliers

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FSMA–Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), parent company of ReposiTrak, the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of two seafood suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (“RTN”). The new users will exchange complex, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in the supply chain, ensuring compliance ahead of the January 2026 deadline.





The suppliers will use RTN to do traceability with an in-network retail grocery chain with nearly 300 stores; the users include:

A Massachusetts-based seafood processor with a 108-year history

A Chesapeake Bay company operating a shellfish factory, seafood processing plant and on-site aquaculture farm

“For many seafood companies like these, many if not all of the products they harvest or handle are covered under the FDA’s new FSMA 204 food traceability law,” said Randy Fields, ReposiTrak chairman and CEO. “Our solution makes traceability easy and inexpensive so that operators can continue doing business the way they always have.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management’s analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company’s Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

