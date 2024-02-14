ReposiTrak Increases Net Income and Earnings Per Share 17% on 8% Revenue Growth in Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter

Company Accelerates Onboarding Hundreds of Traceability Customers

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter (“FQ2 2024”) ended December 31, 2023.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Second quarter total revenue increased 8% to $5.13 million from $4.75 million.

Recurring revenue increased 8%, net of the planned elimination of high-touch, low-opportunity revenue, to $5.13 million from $4.74 million, representing approximately 99% of total revenue.

Quarterly operating expense increased 9% to $3.88 million from $3.57 million, representing investments in sales, marketing and onboarding costs to further increase awareness about the FDA mandate and accelerating onboarding of customers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network (“RTN”) solution.

Quarterly operating income increased 5% to $1.24 million from $1.18 million last year in spite of higher costs to gear up for traceability.

Quarterly GAAP net income increased 15% to $1.45 million from $1.27 million last year.

Quarterly net income to common shareholders was $1.30 million, up 17% from $1.12 million last year.

Quarterly EPS of $0.07, up 17% from $0.06 last year.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 22,012 common shares at an average price of $8.79 per share for a total of $193,492.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 70,093 preferred shares for the stated redemption price of $10.70 per share for a total of $749,995.

During the quarter, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend, to 6.6 cents per share annually (1.65 cents per share quarterly), commencing with the December 2023 dividend.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak, commented, “ReposiTrak some years ago identified traceability as an important add-on and direction for our business. We positioned ourselves to be the market leader, and that is coming true. We are delivering traceability solutions, and the adoption of the repository traceability network has exceeded our early expectations. Based on recent market developments, we are convinced that the total addressable market is expanding significantly beyond our initial estimates. Traceability is already contributing to our top and bottom lines, and we expect that to increase significantly over the next two to three years.”

Mr. Fields continued, “In our view, even before the FDA mandate deadline of 2026, we expect the RTN will have significantly expanded to include a substantial portion of the food industry, creating another robust moat around our business for years to come. We believe a number of large retailers and wholesalers are in the process of accelerating the FDA deadline and scope. We are well prepared to take advantage of these changes. We are meeting this opportunity from a position of strength, with solid growth, consistent profitability and more than $23 million in cash on our balance sheet.”

Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results (three months ended December 31, 2023, vs. three months ended December 31, 2022):

Total revenue was up 8% to $5.13 million as compared to $4.75 million in the prior-year second quarter. Total operating expense was $3.88 million, up 9% compared to $3.57 million last year. General and administrative expense increased by 8%. GAAP net income was $1.45 million compared to $1.27 million. Net income to common shareholders was $1.30 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $1.12 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

Year-to-Date Financial Results (six months ended December 31, 2023, vs. six months ended December 31, 2022):

Total revenue was up 8% to $10.19 million as compared to $9.47 million in the prior-year period. Total operating expense was $7.75 million, up 10% compared to $7.07 million last year. GAAP net income was $2.83 million compared to $2.55 million. Net income to common shareholders was $2.54 million, or $0.14 per basic share and diluted share, compared to $2.26 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share.

Return of Capital:

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased 22,012 common shares at an average price of $8.79 per share for a total of $193,492. Since inception, the Company has repurchased approximately 2.12 million shares of common stock at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total of approximately $13 million. The Company has approximately $8 million remaining on the $21 million total buyback authorization since inception.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased 70,093 preferred shares at the stated redemption price of $10.70 per share for a total of $749,995. The amount remaining under our repurchase program is $8.21 million. As previously announced, the Company anticipates redeeming all of its preferred stock issued and outstanding over the next three years from August 29, 2023.

In September 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.015 per share ($0.06 per year). In November 2023, the Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, to 6.6 cents per share annually, or 1.65 cents per share quarterly, commencing with the December 2023 dividend.

Balance Sheet:

The Company had $23.25 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023, compared to $23.99 million at June 30, 2023. The reduction in cash reflects the payment of common stock dividends, and buyback of common shares and redemption of preferred stock during the period. The Company had nothing drawn on its working line of credit as of December 31, 2023 or June 30, 2023.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern today to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, visit https://repositrak.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

REPOSITRAK, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31,



2023 June 30,



2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,253,071 $ 23,990,879 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $219,163 and $170,103 at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 3,799,551 2,523,019 Contract asset – unbilled current portion 150,180 186,959 Prepaid expense and other current assets 366,766 573,763 Total Current Assets 27,569,568 27,274,620 Property and equipment, net 716,979 986,300 Other Assets: Deposits and other assets 22,414 22,414 Prepaid expense – less current portion 8,996 36,282 Contract asset – unbilled long-term portion 108,052 108,052 Operating lease – right-of-use asset 280,958 310,796 Customer relationships 197,100 262,800 Goodwill 20,883,886 20,883,886 Capitalized software costs, net 541,450 698,281 Total Other Assets 22,042,856 22,322,511 Total Assets $ 50,329,403 $ 50,583,431 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 332,306 $ 431,387 Accrued liabilities 1,634,620 1,620,000 Contract liability – deferred revenue 2,026,565 1,903,001 Operating lease liability – current 61,372 58,771 Notes payable and financing leases – current 216,542 219,262 Total current liabilities 4,271,405 4,232,421 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liability – less current portion 231,830 263,047 Notes payable and financing leases – less current portion 83,677 206,032 Total liabilities 4,586,912 4,701,500 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; Series B Preferred, 700,000 shares authorized; 625,375 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023; 6,254 6,254 Series B-1 Preferred, 550,000 shares authorized; 142,309 and 212,402 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 1,423 2,124 Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,158,730 and 18,309,051 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 181,590 183,093 Additional paid-in capital 65,637,265 67,732,887 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,904 ) – Accumulated deficit (20,078,137 ) (22,042,427 ) Total stockholders’ equity 45,742,491 45,881,931 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 50,329,403 $ 50,583,431

REPOSITRAK, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Six Months Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 5,125,751 $ 4,750,513 $ 10,185,863 $ 9,470,990 Operating expense: Cost of revenue and product support 973,287 866,642 1,739,621 1,699,346 Sales and marketing 1,264,377 1,226,812 2,769,878 2,427,071 General and administrative 1,347,278 1,252,357 2,626,601 2,475,819 Depreciation and amortization 299,958 229,160 608,903 465,166 Total operating expense 3,884,900 3,574,971 7,745,003 7,067,402 Income from operations 1,240,851 1,175,542 2,440,860 2,403,588 Other income (expense): Interest income 316,445 199,266 574,606 278,358 Interest expense (7,576 ) (18,058 ) (13,920 ) (42,710 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on short term investments 15,456 (31,406 ) 42,642 (38,821 ) Other gain – – – 70,047 Income before income taxes 1,565,176 1,325,344 3,044,188 2,670,462 (Provision) for income taxes: (114,027 ) (60,000 ) (214,491 ) (120,006 ) Net income 1,451,149 1,265,344 2,829,697 2,550,456 Dividends on preferred stock (146,611 ) (146,611 ) (293,222 ) (293,222 ) Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 1,304,538 $ 1,118,733 $ 2,536,475 $ 2,257,234 Weighted average shares, basic 18,162,000 18,402,000 18,193,000 18,419,000 Weighted average shares, diluted 18,805,000 18,630,000 18,822,000 18,678,000 Basic income per share $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Diluted income per share $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 1,451,149 $ 1,265,344 $ 2,829,697 $ 2,550,456 Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (5,904 ) – (5,904 ) – Total comprehensive income $ 1,445,245 $ 1,265,344 $ 2,823,793 $ 2,550,456

REPOSITRAK, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months



Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,829,697 $ 2,550,456 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 608,903 465,166 Amortization of operating right-of-use asset 29,838 28,450 Stock compensation expense 171,373 209,869 Bad debt expense 150,000 300,000 (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivables (1,389,753 ) 247,507 Long-term receivables, prepaids and other assets 127,755 21,431 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (99,081 ) (300,930 ) Operating lease liability (28,616 ) (26,172 ) Accrued liabilities (71,733 ) (207,025 ) Deferred revenue 123,564 11,240 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,451,947 3,299,992 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (10,523 ) (270,854 ) Purchase of marketable securities (5,904 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (16,427 ) (270,854 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net decrease in lines of credit – (2,142,165 ) Common Stock buyback/retirement (1,515,574 ) (551,923 ) Redemption of series B-1 preferred (749,995 ) – Proceeds from employee stock plan 57,743 48,903 Dividends paid (840,427 ) (570,511 ) Payments on notes payable and capital leases (125,075 ) 125,865 Net cash used in financing activities (3,173,328 ) (3,089,831 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (737,808 ) (60,693 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 23,990,879 21,460,948 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23,253,071 $ 21,400,255 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 317,944 $ 264,486 Cash paid for interest $ 6,434 $ 40,446 Cash paid for operating leases $ 36,282 $ 35,226 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Common stock to pay accrued liabilities $ 110,000 $ 152,195 Dividends accrued on preferred stock $ 293,222 $ 293,222

