ReposiTrak Delivers Earnings Per Share of $0.08, Grows Recurring Revenue 6% in Fiscal Third Quarter

Onboarding of Traceability Customers Continues to Accelerate; Company Ends Quarter with $24.5 Million in Cash, No Debt

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter (“FQ3 2024”) ended March 31, 2024.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Third quarter total revenue increased 5% to $5.1 million from $4.8 million.

Recurring revenue increased 6%, net of the planned elimination of high-touch, low-opportunity revenue, to $5.1 million from $4.8 million, representing approximately 99% of total revenue.

Quarterly operating expense increased 15% to $3.8 million from $3.3 million. The third fiscal quarter last year included approximately $1 million in an Employee Retention Credit (“ERC”), reducing general and administrative expenses.

Quarterly operating income decreased 17% to $1.3 million from $1.5 million last year. Excluding the non-recurring ERC credit in the third fiscal quarter last year, operating income would have increased approximately $800,000 year-over-year.

Quarterly GAAP net income decreased 7% to $1.6 million from $1.7 million last year. Excluding the non-recurring ERC credit in the third fiscal quarter last year, net income would have increased approximately $900,000 year-over-year.

Quarterly net income to common shareholders was $1.4 million, down 7% from $1.5 million last year. Excluding the non-recurring ERC credit in the third fiscal quarter last year, net income to common shareholders would have increased approximately $900,000 year-over-year.

Quarterly EPS of $0.08, unchanged from the prior year.

During the quarter, the Company redeemed 70,093 preferred shares for the stated redemption price of $10.70 per share for a total of $749,995.

The Company finished the quarter with $24.5 million in cash and no bank debt.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak, commented, “We continue to add new retailers and suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network. Revenue from traceability now represents approximately 5% of our consolidated revenue, on an annualized basis, and we are more confident than ever that Traceability will double our revenue over the next three years. The production facilities in hand that have been already been implemented, and those in the queue to be implemented in the ReposiTrak Traceability Network (RTN), already exceed our initial estimates for the market size and represents an annual recurring revenue (ARR) that is expected to double our revenue base over the next three years.”

“Meanwhile, we continue to maintain robust profitability, returning capital to shareholders in the form of a cash dividend, redeeming preferred shares, all while growing our cash balances,” added Fields. “This approach will not change. ReposiTrak is the clear leader in the rapidly unfolding traceability industry, as evidenced by our market share, industry endorsements, and the near-term investments are already beginning to lead to higher revenue, earnings, and cash as the FSMA 204 deadline is right around the corner.”

Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results (three months ended March 31, 2024, vs. three months ended March 31, 2023):

Total revenue was up 5% to $5.08 million as compared to $4.82 million in the prior-year third quarter. Total operating expenses were $3.82 million, up 15% compared to $3.30 million last year. General and administrative expenses increased by 48%. GAAP net income was $1.55 million compared to $1.66 million. Net income to common shareholders was $1.42 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $1.52 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

Year-to-Date Financial Results (nine months ended March 31, 2024, vs. nine months ended March 31, 2023):

Total revenue was up 7% to $15.27 million as compared to $14.30 million in the prior-year period. Total operating expense was $11.57 million, up 12% compared to $10.37 million last year. The third fiscal quarter last year included non-recurring Employee Retention Credit benefit of approximately $1 million, reducing the year-ago operating expense. Inclusive of the impact of this credit in the year-ago quarter, GAAP net income was $4.38 million compared to $4.21 million. Net income to common shareholders was $3.95 million, or $0.22 per basic and $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $3.77 million, or $0.20 per basic and $0.20 per diluted share last year.

Return of Capital:

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company redeemed another 70,093 preferred shares at the stated redemption price of $10.70 per share for a total of $749,995. The remaining amount of the preferred share redemption is $7.46 million. As previously announced, the Company anticipates redeeming all of its preferred shares issued and outstanding over the next three years. In addition, the Company has approximately $8 million remaining on the $21 million total common share buyback authorization.

In September 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.015 per share ($0.06 per year). In November 2023, the Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, to 6.6 cents per share annually, or 1.65 cents per share quarterly, commencing with the December 2023 dividend.

Balance Sheet:

The Company had $24.5 million in cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024, compared to $24.0 million at June 30, 2023. The Company had nothing drawn on its working line of credit as of March 31, 2024 or June 30, 2023.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, visit https://repositrak.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc., Park City Group d/b/a ReposiTrak, or ReposiTrak (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Park City Group annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

REPOSITRAK, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31,



2024 June 30,



2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,452,680 $ 23,990,879 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $226,198 and $170,103 at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively 3,776,472 2,523,019 Contract asset – unbilled current portion 147,520 186,959 Prepaid expense and other current assets 451,041 573,763 Total Current Assets 28,827,713 27,274,620 Property and Equipment, net 591,724 986,300 Other Assets: Deposits and other assets 22,414 22,414 Prepaid expense – less current portion 6,677 36,282 Contract asset – unbilled long-term portion 108,052 108,052 Operating lease – right-of-use asset 265,726 310,796 Customer relationships 164,250 262,800 Goodwill 20,883,886 20,883,886 Capitalized software costs, net 463,036 698,281 Total Other Assets 21,914,041 22,322,511 Total Assets $ 51,333,478 $ 50,583,431 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 510,412 $ 431,387 Accrued liabilities 1,390,232 1,620,000 Contract liability – deferred revenue 2,466,262 1,903,001 Operating lease liability – current 62,725 58,771 Notes payable and financing leases – current 215,274 219,262 Total Current Liabilities 4,644,905 4,232,421 Long-Term Liabilities Operating lease liability – less current portion 215,676 263,047 Notes payable and financing leases – less current portion – 206,032 Total Liabilities 4,860,581 4,701,500 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; Series B Preferred, 700,000 shares authorized; 625,375 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023; 6,254 6,254 Series B-1 Preferred, 550,000 shares authorized; 72,216 and 212,402 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively 722 2,124 Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,221,527 and 18,309,051 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively 182,218 183,093 Additional paid-in capital 65,277,419 67,732,887 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,006 ) – Accumulated deficit (18,962,710 ) (22,042,427 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 46,472,897 45,881,931 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 51,333,478 $ 50,583,431

REPOSITRAK, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



March 31, Nine Months Ended



March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 5,084,866 $ 4,824,101 $ 15,270,729 $ 14,295,091 Operating expense: Cost of services and product support 831,912 840,272 2,571,533 2,539,618 Sales and marketing 1,349,838 1,239,946 4,119,716 3,667,017 General and administrative 1,352,197 916,237 3,978,798 3,392,056 Depreciation and amortization 288,576 305,864 897,479 771,030 Total operating expense 3,822,523 3,302,319 11,567,526 10,369,721 Income from operations 1,262,343 1,521,782 3,703,203 3,925,370 Other income (expense): Interest income 350,691 275,941 925,297 554,299 Interest expense (8,036 ) (9,771 ) (21,956 ) (52,481 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on short term investments 5,429 35,068 48,071 (3,753 ) Other gain – – – 70,047 Income before income taxes 1,610,427 1,823,020 4,654,615 4,493,482 (Provision) for income taxes: (60,000 ) (160,000 ) (274,491 ) (280,006 ) Net income 1,550,427 1,663,020 4,380,124 4,213,476 Dividends on preferred stock (134,345 ) (146,611 ) (427,567 ) (439,833 ) Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 1,416,082 $ 1,516,409 $ 3,952,557 $ 3,773,643 Weighted average shares, basic 18,194,000 18,394,000 18,194,000 18,408,000 Weighted average shares, diluted 18,954,000 18,751,000 18,874,000 18,702,000 Basic income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Diluted income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.21 $ 0.20

REPOSITRAK, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 4,380,124 $ 4,213,476 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 897,479 771,030 Amortization of operating right-of-use asset 45,070 43,019 Stock compensation expense 260,853 315,216 Bad debt expense 225,000 1,200,000 (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivables (1,439,014 ) 86,972 Long-term receivables, prepaids and other assets 751 655,391 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable 79,025 (309,812 ) Operating lease liability (43,417 ) (39,777 ) Accrued liabilities (58,391 ) 122,744 Deferred revenue 563,261 7,631 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,910,741 7,065,890 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (17,532 ) (133,944 ) Capitalization of software costs – (769,243 ) Purchase of marketable securities (31,006 ) – Net cash (used in) investing activities (48,538 ) (903,187 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (decrease) in lines of credit – (2,590,907 ) Common Stock buyback/retirement (1,515,574 ) (981,194 ) Redemption of series B-1 preferred (1,499,990 ) – Proceeds from employee stock plan 111,839 92,728 Dividends paid (1,286,657 ) (993,037 ) Payments on notes payable and capital leases (210,020 ) (209,748 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,400,402 ) (4,682,158 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 461,801 1,480,545 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 23,990,879 21,460,948 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,452,680 $ 22,941,493 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 317,944 $ 264,486 Cash paid for interest $ 11,711 $ 52,481 Cash paid for operating leases $ 54,606 $ 53,015 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Common stock to pay accrued liabilities $ 445,980 $ 256,977 Dividends accrued on preferred stock $ 427,567 $ 439,833

